WIADOMOŚCI Ukrainian F-16 flew over Poland Mateusz Saweczko, Aleksander Olech Ukrainian F-16

Photo. Ukrainian Air Force / X / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 On Monday, 12 October, a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet, formerly belonging to the Royal Netherlands Air Force, flew over Poland. The aircraft passed over Tomaszów Lubelski, later heading towards Wrocław and Legnica. It crossed the Polish-German border and headed towards Belgium.







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Ukrainian F-16 over Poland

On Monday, 12 October, a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet appeared over Poland. It entered Polish airspace near Tomaszów Lubelski. Its presence was reported by Polish Military Radar at 13:28.

The machine flew over several cities, including Wrocław and Legnica. The aircraft crossed the Polish-German border and flew over Belgium. The purpose of the flight is likely a technical inspection.

What is the significance of the flight?

The aircraft was most likely flying to maintenance facilities. Such plants for F-16AM/BM aircraft—the variants operated by Ukraine—are located in Belgium. It should be recalled that the fighter jets at Ukraine’s disposal are heavily utilised and, at the same time, are already quite worn (the newest may date back to the 1990s, while older ones are from the 1980s). However, they are used intensively in combat to intercept cruise missile attacks and to engage jet drones using their cannons. Ammunition for the latter was recently reportedly supplied by Poland, among others.