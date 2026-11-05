WIADOMOŚCI Another payment sent to Ukraine. The amount exceeds €4 billion Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Guillaume Périgois/Unsplash The European Commission has announced the disbursement of a further €4.36 billion to Ukraine as part of an EU loan. The majority of the amount will be allocated to budget support.







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These funds are part of a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine. Most of the disbursed tranche will be used to cover Ukraine’s budget deficit. Approximately €660 million will be allocated to defence needs. This money will go to Ukrainian defence companies and will be used for the purchase of drones, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, and anti-aircraft ammunition. This is already the seventh disbursement for defence purposes under the €90 billion loan.

As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s unwavering support. Today we are disbursing a €4.36 billion package for Ukraine. https://t.co/uzo8bjtqKc — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 5, 2026

According to the EC, the payout was made possible by Ukraine meeting all reform-related conditions. Kyiv has adopted regulations regarding the taxation of income generated through digital platforms, abolished the VAT exemption for low-value commercial consignments, and acted to improve tax collection. Reforms were also carried out regarding budget planning, public investment management, the modernisation of the customs system, and the strengthening of external control.

See also €3.3 billion for Ukraine