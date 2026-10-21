WIADOMOŚCI British fighter jets in Saudi Arabia. London responds to Houthi attacks Maciej Kolasa RAF Eurofighter Typhoon

Photo. Marham / wikipedia.com/ CC BY-SA 2.0 The United Kingdom will support Saudi Arabia’s defence amid escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. To protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure, London is deploying RAF Typhoon fighter jets to the Middle East.







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The British Ministry of Defence emphasises that the operation is strictly defensive in nature. The aircraft will be tasked with intercepting hostile drones and ballistic missiles, and the mission does not include offensive operations on Yemeni territory.

The government’s decision comes in response to a significant escalation of the conflict. In recent weeks, the Iran-backed rebels have attacked, among other targets, Saudi airports and oil facilities. The most serious incident (a strike on Riyadh International Airport) resulted in 13 fatalities and left more than 300 people injured. In addition, last month Houthi forces took control of the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea, posing a threat to global trade routes.

In response to the situation, Saudi Arabia is strengthening military cooperation with its allies. The United States, France and Pakistan have already deployed forces, equipment or advisers to the country, while the Egyptian parliament is currently debating whether to provide military support.

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