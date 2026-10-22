WIADOMOŚCI Independence referendum in Canada. The results are in Michał Górski Photo. Greg Rosenke/unsplash.com Alberta remains part of Canada. In the independence referendum, a majority of voters opted against the creation of their own country.







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“We are building this future, bigger and faster than ever before. Canada is acquiring new trading partners across the globe, accelerating the implementation of vital nation-building projects in every part of the country, and unleashing its full potential as a global energy superpower with Alberta at the centre,” said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The national public broadcaster CDC reported, based on incomplete voting results, that a majority of Alberta residents voted in the referendum for the province to remain in Canada. Preliminary results showed that more than 76 per cent voted to stay with Ottawa.

Located in the western part of Canada, Alberta, with its capital in Edmonton, is Canada’s wealthiest province, and the primary source of its wealth is crude oil.