- WIADOMOŚCI
Independence referendum in Canada. The results are in
Alberta remains part of Canada. In the independence referendum, a majority of voters opted against the creation of their own country.
“We are building this future, bigger and faster than ever before. Canada is acquiring new trading partners across the globe, accelerating the implementation of vital nation-building projects in every part of the country, and unleashing its full potential as a global energy superpower with Alberta at the centre,” said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The national public broadcaster CDC reported, based on incomplete voting results, that a majority of Alberta residents voted in the referendum for the province to remain in Canada. Preliminary results showed that more than 76 per cent voted to stay with Ottawa.
Located in the western part of Canada, Alberta, with its capital in Edmonton, is Canada’s wealthiest province, and the primary source of its wealth is crude oil.
The separatist movement in Alberta has expanded its activities in recent years as the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) initiative, openly supported by politicians from the American Republican Party. APP representatives have held talks in Washington regarding, among other things, the conditions for Alberta joining the USA as the 51st state. The separatists’ narrative is also supported by Russia, which aims to destabilise Canada.