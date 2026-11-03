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KOMENTARZ Kaliningrad in NATO’s sights. Russia’s fortress could fall in the opening minutes of war Aleksander Olech Photo. mil.ru Poland is strengthening its border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region, while the Territorial Defence Forces are being assigned new responsibilities in preparation for a potential Russian attack. By the end of 2026, the 4th Warmian-Masurian Territorial Defence Brigade is expected to complete its transformation into a Border Defence Brigade, responsible for monitoring the border, supporting the Border Guard and maintaining defensive infrastructure. Importantly, this is no longer simply about border protection, but about preparing for an armed confrontation in which Russian forces could attempt to attack Poland or cut the Baltic states off from the rest of NATO.







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The new Border Defence Component is expected to comprise approximately 15,000 military personnel and Ministry of Defence employees, organised into four brigades and 16 battalions, with the Warmian-Masurian Brigade alone expanding to more than 4,500 personnel. The formation will receive additional anti-tank weapons, drones, battlefield surveillance radars and counter-drone systems, while one of its principal responsibilities will be managing infrastructure under the East Shield programme, whose announced budget has increased from PLN 10 billion to PLN 40 billion.

Nevertheless, organisational restructuring does not automatically translate into combat readiness, as the entire component is not expected to achieve full readiness until 2032, meaning Poland still needs several years to properly secure its border. Russia has spent years using Kaliningrad to intimidate Poland and the Baltic states, deploying missile systems, air defences, electronic warfare capabilities and units of the Baltic Fleet. The Kremlin has repeatedly presented the enclave as a powerful military stronghold capable of threatening NATO forces across the region. However, in the event of a war with the Alliance, this heavily militarised territory could rapidly become an enormous liability for Moscow rather than an advantage.

The situation has changed significantly following Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO, which has strengthened the Alliance’s position across the Baltic Sea and further complicated Russia’s military calculations. Kaliningrad remains geographically isolated from mainland Russia, with Poland and Lithuania controlling its land approaches, while NATO members possess considerable naval and air capabilities across the region. In the event of a full-scale conflict, Russian forces stationed in the enclave could face simultaneous pressure from multiple directions, with limited opportunities for reinforcement and resupply, particularly if maritime and air connections were disrupted.

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Kaliningrad is surrounded by NATO countries, and Russian military installations are within range of Allied weapons, while the Alliance possesses significantly greater combined military capabilities across the Baltic Sea region. In the event of Russian aggression, military bases, missile launchers, ammunition depots and air defence systems in the enclave could become immediate targets, with some installations potentially neutralised within seconds of a coordinated strike.