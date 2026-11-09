WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Poland a partner, not a US client. Defense company cooperation reaches a new level Łukasz Zając Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka podczas Transatlantyckiego Forum Przemysłu Obronnego.

Photo. MON On Monday, the Transatlantic Defence Industry Forum was launched at the Polish Army Museum. Companies from Poland and the United States gained a space to further strengthen their business trade relations. The offerings from PGZ (Polish Armaments Group) and others were closely observed by David Fogel, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service at the US Department of Commerce.







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The conference began with a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Krakow terrorist attack. During the scheduled approximately 45-minute press briefing, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence, was the first to take the stage. She emphasised Poland’s new role in relations with the United States.

What is most important to me is a greater understanding from the American side that Poland is ceasing to be merely a customer and is starting to be a partner regarding the defence industry.

MAGDALENA SOBKOWIAK-CZARNECKA, SECRETARY OF STATE AT THE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENCE

Immediately after her, Matthew Whitaker, who serves as the United States Permanent Representative to NATO, appeared on stage. He emphasised the strength of the Polish-American alliance, praising the excellent cooperation in both military and economic spheres. A significant part of his speech addressed the ongoing full-scale war in Ukraine, which, from an industrial perspective, is an opportunity to combat-test technologies, but on the other hand, remains a real threat to peace in Europe. For him, the role of the United States is clear.

We do not seek war, but if war finds us, it will find us ready. We will stand by our allies.

MATTHEW WHITAKER, UNITED STATES PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE TO NATO

The speech by David Fogel, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, was interrupted by brief technical problems; naturally, he was able to utilise this in an American style and handled the situation perfectly. In his address, he noted that thanks to this event, over ninety representatives of American and Polish companies had been gathered under one roof.

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I am addressing the representatives of the American market: if you find an opportunity for cooperation, contact us; we will help you find the right company in Poland, and it works the same way in the other direction.

DAVID FOGEL

The final speaker was Bartosz Grodecki, Head of the National Security Bureau (Biuro Bezpieczeństwa Narodowego). In his speech, he focused on the global effect of cooperation between Poland and the United States.