WIADOMOŚCI Russia targets Danish arms industry. Authorities uncover sabotage JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. Serge Taeymans/ Unsplash Russia is conducting sabotage operations against Danish companies supplying weaponry to Ukraine, a representative of the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) has announced. According to her assessment, Moscow is increasingly selecting targets directly related to arms production and front-line supplies.







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As reported by Reuters, Josefine Christensen presented the assessment during a security conference in Copenhagen on 7 October. The analyst pointed out that primarily the planning of operations was observed in the spring. However, at the beginning of the summer, the number of actions carried out increased.

According to PET, the shift results from the Russian assessment of the effectiveness of the pressure applied so far. Broader destabilisation efforts have not discouraged NATO nations from supporting Ukraine. Moscow is therefore reportedly focusing on facilities where damage could restrict equipment deliveries.

Drone and component manufacturers in the crosshairs

Christensen cited a list of European companies published in April by the Russian Ministry of Defence. It included manufacturers of drones and components, presented by Moscow as potential military targets.

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The Danish assessment indicates Russia’s growing readiness to take risks. However, the PET representative did not disclose the names of the targeted companies or a detailed account of the damage.

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Recruitment via messaging apps

According to the security services, individuals recruited online are used to carry out the operations. Initial assignments may involve photographing facilities and gathering information. Subsequent tasks include more serious missions, such as sabotage.