WIADOMOŚCI Russia wants to talk Patryk Jagnieża Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Photo. Nexta/ X Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is hopefully looking forward to the resumption of peace talks with Ukraine through the mediation of the United States. Consequently, all involved parties have expressed interest in returning to the negotiating table.







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According to Reuters, quoting Peskov, the Kremlin will not publicly discuss any potential provisions of a possible peace agreement. The shift in the Russian narrative appeared to occur suddenly because as recently as Monday, 7 September, the Kremlin spokesperson claimed it was too early to discuss the date of a trilateral Russia–US–Ukraine meeting.

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The Kremlin spokesperson also addressed the decision by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expel 10 Russian diplomats. He announced an “adequate” response from Moscow. According to the authorities in Budapest, the diplomats were expelled because they were conducting activities on Hungarian territory inconsistent with the Vienna Convention.

See also Record number of Russian diplomats expelled

Previously, the Ukrainian and American sides had called for a return to negotiations. “We must do everything to ensure trilateral talks with Russia take place,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Sunday after meeting with US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to the Ukrainian president, at the current moment, “Russia is too overconfident to consider this or that format.”

Jared Kushner also expressed hope that it would soon be possible to return to peace talks. Kyiv will particularly seek to limit fighting during the upcoming winter. During this time, Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants will be especially dangerous for the civilian population. Moscow will most likely negotiate for Ukraine to cede the entire Donbas region and provide guarantees that it will not seek NATO membership.