WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Xi-Trump meeting: New enigmatic agreement Michał Górski Photo. @WhiteHouse/X.com The recent meeting between the leaders of China and the United States was intended to bring about an agreement that „gave new substance to relations in terms of strategic stability”. What lies behind this announcement?







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



The concluding visit of the Chinese President to the United States has so far yielded few details regarding potential agreements or arrangements. One of the few statements widely commented on in the media is the words of Xi Jinping, spoken during a formal dinner held on Thursday at the White House. The Chinese leader spoke then of an agreement „on many issues” which „gave new substance to relations in terms of strategic stability”.

Ad

Nuclear weapons and AI?

Such words from the leader of the Middle Kingdom can only spark conjecture—especially since no similar declarations were made by the White House. Some media outlets have made references to Cold War „strategic stability”, once defined by the nuclear rivalry between the USA and the USSR. It is worth recalling at this point that the nuclear arms control system is currently in a deep crisis. On 5 February this year, the New START treaty, which for years imposed limits on the nuclear arsenals of Washington and Moscow, expired. In the context of China, it should be noted that it is currently the state most rapidly acquiring nuclear warheads, which in the near future may also imply further friction between Washington and Beijing.

Today, in the context of „strategic stability”, references are increasingly made to the rivalry between superpowers—primarily the United States and China—in the field of artificial intelligence. It is not without reason that representatives of tech giants, such as OpenAI and Microsoft, attended the aforementioned dinner in Washington.

See also Is Kim Jong Un triumphing? Trump pulls back forces from the drills

What about Taiwan?

Chinese state media shed a little more light on the words of the Chinese leader. The Xinhua News Agency reported that the wars in Ukraine and Iran were discussed during the talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The American President was also reportedly urged to exercise caution regarding Taiwan. „We hope that the American side will adhere to a proper position opposing Taiwan’s „independence,” approach the issue with caution, and lay a solid foundation for strategic cooperation,” Chinese news agencies quoted Xi as saying.