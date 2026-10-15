WIADOMOŚCI AUSA 2026: Lockheed Martin shows off Stinger's successor Damian Ratka Photo. Robert Czulda During the AUSA (Association of the United States Army) exhibition in Washington, Lockheed Martin presented a mock-up of the Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor (NGSRI) MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defence System) launcher.







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QuadStar – Lockheed Martin’s new very short-range missile

The new NGSRI (Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor) very short-range system is intended to replace FIM-92 Stinger systems in the future. Lockheed Martin’s offer is based on the new QuadStar missile. The system itself is designed to provide a greater range compared to the Stinger. Additionally, the QuadStar missile is expected to achieve higher speeds. It will feature a more effective warhead, and its design will provide improved aerodynamics and greater manoeuvrability.

Approximate technical data indicates that the missile will be about 2 m long, with a diameter of 70 mm and a mass of approximately 14 kg. The missile, housed in a single-use transport-launch container, is connected to a CLU (Command Launch Unit) equipped with electro-optical sensors. The launcher features batteries that provide the capability for up to 120 minutes of continuous operation. These can be charged from an external source.

See also Lockheed Martin secures a $4.76 billion missile contract

What is the NGSRI programme?

Importantly, the new transport-launch containers are fully compatible with existing FIM-92 Stinger system launchers installed on vehicles. Consequently, the NGSRI will be able to replace Stingers not only as a man-portable system but also as armament for self-propelled anti-aircraft systems such as the M1265A1 Stout M-SHORAD and the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defence System, as well as subsequent very short-range systems under development.

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