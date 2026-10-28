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Estonia’s bunker procurement can proceed. Supreme Court rejects appeal

Patryk Jagnieża
2 min.
Photo. Martin Bock/Pixabay.com

Estonia’s Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge presented by the Swedish company Nordic Shield Group AB against a tender for the procurement of concrete bunkers intended to be built on the country’s eastern border. With that out of the way, the project may be continued.

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According to ERR, the court has declined to hear the company’s cassation appeal, which contested a procurement process launched by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (RKIK).

“Now that the court has made its decision, our aim is to continue with the procurement according to the planned schedule, so that we can, if possible, reach the signing of a contract as early as March next year,” RKIK’s Baltic Defence Line project manager Armin Siilivask told ERR. He added that the process would involve bidding rounds, negotiations, checks and evaluations before a contract could be awarded to a suitable bidder.

The Swedish company’s appeal concerned the tender’s production quality standards and ISO certification requirements. According to RKIK, the certificate submitted by the company failed to meet the conditions specified in the tender.

The bunkers are to be installed along Estonia’s border with Russia by the end of 2027 under the Baltic Defence Line initiative. The procurement tender was launched by RKIK in 2025.

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