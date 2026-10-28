- WIADOMOŚCI
Estonia’s bunker procurement can proceed. Supreme Court rejects appeal
Estonia’s Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge presented by the Swedish company Nordic Shield Group AB against a tender for the procurement of concrete bunkers intended to be built on the country’s eastern border. With that out of the way, the project may be continued.
According to ERR, the court has declined to hear the company’s cassation appeal, which contested a procurement process launched by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (RKIK).
🇪🇪 NEW: ESTONIA STRENGTHENS ITS DEFENCES WITH 600 BUNKERS AND NEW COUNTER-DRONE CAPABILITIES. Two significant developments in Estonia's defence preparations this week: Baltic Defence Line: • Estonia's Supreme Court has cleared the way for the procurement of 600 concrete bunkers along its eastern border. • Installation is targeted for completion by the end of 2027. • A contract could be signed as early as March 2027. Counter-drone capabilities: • Parliament advances legislation to expand electronic jamming powers. • Currently, jamming authority is largely tied to specific locations or facilities. •The proposal would allow authorised responders to counter threats wherever they emerge, including near critical infrastructure. • Estonia's Defence League would gain additional jamming powers. Estonia is moving to strengthen both its physical border defences and its ability to respond to emerging drone threats.— Coffe Report (@CoffeReport) October 28, 2026
“Now that the court has made its decision, our aim is to continue with the procurement according to the planned schedule, so that we can, if possible, reach the signing of a contract as early as March next year,” RKIK’s Baltic Defence Line project manager Armin Siilivask told ERR. He added that the process would involve bidding rounds, negotiations, checks and evaluations before a contract could be awarded to a suitable bidder.
The Swedish company’s appeal concerned the tender’s production quality standards and ISO certification requirements. According to RKIK, the certificate submitted by the company failed to meet the conditions specified in the tender.
The bunkers are to be installed along Estonia’s border with Russia by the end of 2027 under the Baltic Defence Line initiative. The procurement tender was launched by RKIK in 2025.