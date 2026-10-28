Estonia’s bunker procurement can proceed. Supreme Court rejects appeal

🇪🇪 NEW: ESTONIA STRENGTHENS ITS DEFENCES WITH 600 BUNKERS AND NEW COUNTER-DRONE CAPABILITIES. Two significant developments in Estonia's defence preparations this week: Baltic Defence Line: • Estonia's Supreme Court has cleared the way for the procurement of 600 concrete bunkers along its eastern border. • Installation is targeted for completion by the end of 2027. • A contract could be signed as early as March 2027. Counter-drone capabilities: • Parliament advances legislation to expand electronic jamming powers. • Currently, jamming authority is largely tied to specific locations or facilities. •The proposal would allow authorised responders to counter threats wherever they emerge, including near critical infrastructure. • Estonia's Defence League would gain additional jamming powers. Estonia is moving to strengthen both its physical border defences and its ability to respond to emerging drone threats.