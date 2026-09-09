WIADOMOŚCI Polish „little Shahed” Maciej Szopa BSP Hornet

Photo. Maciej Szopa/Defence24 At this year’s MSPO trade fair, the Air Force Institute of Technology (ITWL) presented new developments primarily in the field of drone and counter-drone systems. In addition to systems known from previous years, several interesting new products were showcased.







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The Hornet unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drew significant attention at the ITWL stand. The machine’s layout resembles the Iranian Shahed family, featuring an aerodynamically efficient delta-wing airframe with a pusher propeller. It is powered by an inexpensive (priced at approximately €5,000) 342i B2 TS piston engine with 32 horsepower. The system was developed in two aircraft versions:

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PL-AT-1, which is an aerial target imitator mimicking Shahed-class drones (long-range OWA – one-way attack drones);

PL-OWA-1, which is the OWA-class suicide drone itself.

The Hornet is smaller than its Russian or Iranian counterparts. Its wingspan is 2.2 metres, its length is 2.6 m, and its maximum take-off weight in the combat version is 95 kilograms. The warhead weighs 16 kg, which is several times less than its Russian equivalents, which currently carry between 45 and up to 90 kg. The range, meanwhile, is 400 km, rather than 1,000–2,000 km.

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All of this indicates that, although it resembles the Shahed and Geran, the Hornet is a solution of a different class, designed for striking deep into the enemy’s rear areas rather than for strategic strikes. The Hornet has already secured a military customer and is being developed through cooperation between ITWL and the Boryszew company.