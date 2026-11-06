WIADOMOŚCI The European giant is getting stronger. Orders hit a record high Maciej Szopa Photo. IDV The Leonardo Group has presented its latest financial results. Its order backlog currently stands at €60.4 billion, marking a substantial increase. This is driven by market trends linked to the tense global situation, as well as the incorporation of Iveco Defence Vehicles into the group.







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The company Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) was ultimately acquired on 18 March 2026, significantly bolstering Leonardo Group’s capabilities in the land domain. The cost of this acquisition amounted to €1.6 billion, which was funded from the Group’s own resources.

“The results for the first nine months of 2026,” said Lorenzo Mariani, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo, “with an order backlog exceeding 60 billion euros for the first time, growing revenues and EBITA across all business sectors, and a marked improvement in the FOCF indicator, confirm the validity of our growth strategy, supported by financial strength, a robust commercial proposition, the breadth and depth of our offering, and growing production capacity.”

He identified mergers and integration with further entities as a consistently pursued path towards the goal of Leonardo playing a “central role in the evolving aerospace, defence, and security environment.”

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It appears, therefore, that Leonardo aims to be one of the most significant, if not the foremost, defence industrial groups in Europe. Flagship initiatives currently include the GCAP (Global Combat Air Programme) 6th-generation combat aircraft programme and its broader ecosystem (in collaboration with Italian, British, and Japanese industry), as well as the Michelangelo Dome—a multi-layered air defence system for Europe.