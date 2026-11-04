The US Army's anti-drone laser is taking shape. A supplier for key components has been chosen

As part of the E-HEL (Enduring-High Energy Laser) programme, the US Army has selected the LOCUST X3 system from AeroVironment Inc. The company subsequently entered into an agreement with Leonardo DRS to supply electrical power and thermal management subsystems (cooling system – editor’s note). The LOCUST X3 system is designed to combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and is intended for installation on various types of land platforms.

The LOCUST X3 system is expected to have a power output of approximately 30 kW. One of the selected platforms intended to carry it is the JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicle) family of high-mobility armoured vehicles. Installation on pallets transported by trucks is also possible. The system is intended to provide scalable protection for ground force sub-units against unmanned aerial platforms. The E-HEL system also features a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architecture, which allows for the integration of various types of software and equipment.