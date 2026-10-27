WIADOMOŚCI Denmark will strike deep. New cruise missiles JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. Magnus Bjørnnnes / Kongsberg Denmark intends to acquire Joint Strike Missiles for F-35 fighter jets and land-launched Anthem cruise missiles. The new weaponry is designed to enable precision strikes at long distances, including deep within enemy territory. Copenhagen views these capabilities as a reinforcement of national defence and NATO deterrence.







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The Danish Ministry of Defence announced the decision on 22 October, presenting the choice of weaponry intended for long-range precision strikes. The Joint Strike Missile (JSM) by Norway’s Kongsberg is set to expand the combat capabilities of F-35 aircraft, while the Anthem cruise missile from the American firm Covenant will allow for target engagement from land-based launchers. In this way, Denmark is developing two complementary methods for using long-range weapons, combining aviation capabilities with land-deployed armament.

Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus noted that the new weaponry is intended to increase Denmark’s defensive capacity and strengthen its contribution to NATO deterrence. According to the ministry, the ability to strike targets deep within enemy territory is intended to discourage aggression and enable a response in the event of an attack. The procurement also responds to allied demand for precision long-range weaponry.

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As the ministry pointed out, the purchases are being carried out based on the Defence Minister’s recommendations. However, the selection of the designs does not signify the conclusion of the procurement procedures – the scope and value of the future JSM contract remain subject to negotiation.

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JSM will increase the strike capabilities of Danish F-35s

The Norwegian defence group Kongsberg reported that Denmark is the seventh country to select JSM missiles. It thus joins Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Norway, and the United States. The selection of the weaponry does not yet constitute a contract – the scope and value of the order will be determined in negotiations with the Danish customer. The manufacturer announced it would publish details following the signing of the contract.

The ceremony for handing over the Joint Strike Missiles (JSM) intended for the multi-role F-35A Lightning II fighter jets of the Royal Norwegian Air Force (nor. Luftforsvaret).

Photo. Norwegian MoD

The JSM has been adapted for carriage in the internal weapon bays of the F-35A. This allows the fighter to carry out missions with long-range missiles without the need to place them on external hardpoints, thereby maintaining its low observability. The JSM’s design utilises technologies developed for the Naval Strike Missile. According to Kongsberg’s data, the missile reaches subsonic speeds, and its range exceeds 350 km.

Guidance is provided by inertial and satellite navigation systems, supported by a mission planning system. The latter enables route plotting that accounts for topography, allowing the missile to traverse it at low altitude. In the terminal phase of flight, an infrared imaging seeker automatically recognises the target. Strike precision results from the interaction of these systems at successive stages of the mission – from navigation along the planned route to target recognition and guidance in the final phase.

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Anthem – precision strikes deep in enemy territory

The Anthem cruise missile from the American company Covenant is intended to provide Denmark with the capability to conduct precision strikes from land-based launchers against targets located in the enemy’s rear. Its acquisition will complement the capabilities that JSM missiles carried by the F-35 are to provide for Danish aviation. Copenhagen is thus developing two complementary strike assets, enabling the targeting of distant objectives from both air and land. According to the Ministry of Defence’s intent, the ability to strike deep into enemy territory is meant to increase the credibility of deterrence, signalling that any aggression would meet a response extending beyond the defence of its own territory.

Denmark has selected Covenant's Anthem long-range precision strike system. 🇩🇰 We're proud to partner with DALO and @Forsvarsmin to strengthen Denmark's defence capabilities and advance affordable, scalable deep precision strike capabilities across Europe and @NATO. https://t.co/nySB8ZmHQy — Covenant (@HQ_Covenant) October 22, 2026

This represents another stage in strengthening Danish coastal defence. NSM missiles play a key role in this, with an additional batch ordered under a contract announced by Kongsberg on 19 October. The agreement, worth approximately 400 million Norwegian kroner (approx. £28.5 million / €34 million), extends an agreement concluded with Norway in 2025 and is being implemented as part of government-to-government cooperation. Denmark has also ordered the NSM for its frigates, developing capabilities to combat enemy vessels from both sea and land-based launchers.