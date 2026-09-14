WIADOMOŚCI Russia recruits Asians for war via fake job offers Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU)/X Citizens of Asian nations are being deceptively recruited by Russia through fictitious job offers. Upon arrival in Russia, their passports are confiscated, and they are sent to fight against Ukraine.







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The information was reported on Monday by the Hong Kong daily “South China Morning Post”. The arrivals are reportedly being used as “cannon fodder”. The newspaper cited the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR), which claims that Russia’s mechanism for acquiring manpower in this manner has already been tested in dozens of other countries. In the case of Asia, this issue affects citizens of numerous countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia.

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Recruiters primarily exploit the victims’ dire financial situations by offering alleged legal employment, explained Oksana Pokalchuk from a Ukrainian human rights organisation, as quoted by the daily. Those recruited undergo brief training before being sent to the front line. There, they take part in so-called “meat assaults” against Ukrainian positions, in which many of them perish, often as a result of drone attacks.

See also Is Russia preparing for another mobilisation? Recruitment offices are hiring

Both sides of the conflict utilise foreign manpower. However, in Russia’s case, reports much more frequently emerge regarding the deceptive recruitment of unsuspecting citizens from Africa or Asia. We have previously described a similar practice on defence24.com. Russian authorities deny all allegations of fraudulent recruitment of foreign nationals.

There are several ways to curb this practice. Analysts and experts suggest, for example, the introduction of legislation criminalising recruitment networks (operating within Asian and African nations, for instance), educating citizens, and conducting diplomatic interventions to repatriate deceived citizens.