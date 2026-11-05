WIADOMOŚCI Greenland approves agreement with US and Denmark on Arctic security Wojciech Kozioł Photo. nato.int The Greenlandic Parliament has approved the Danish-Greenlandic agreement signed with US President Donald Trump regarding Arctic security. The document permits, among other things, new American military bases on the island and elements of the Golden Dome missile defence shield.







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A total of 16 parliamentarians from all Greenlandic political groups voted in favour of the agreement. No one voted against it. The agreement was signed on 22 September in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, by Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Head of the Greenlandic Government Jens-Frederik Nielsen. It is intended to defuse tensions caused by earlier threats from Washington regarding taking control over the island.

The document expands the US military presence in Greenland – it envisages the establishment of new bases (including in Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig) and elements of the Golden Dome missile defence shield. At the same time, it confirms Danish sovereignty over the island and the Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. It also blocks investments from non-NATO states in strategic sectors of the economy in this territory and remains in force even in the event of a potential declaration of independence by Greenland.

See also Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland amid Arctic tensions