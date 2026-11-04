WIADOMOŚCI Poland with a New National Security Strategy? Michał Górski Photo. Mikołaj Bujak/KPRP Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki stated that the draft of the new National Security Strategy has been finalized. “The document must now be urgently adopted by the Council of Ministers and submitted for my approval,” he said ahead of a recent National Security Council meeting.







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On Tuesday, November 3, a meeting of the National Security Council convened by President Karol Nawrocki took place in Poland. The session, attended by the country’s top leaders – members of the government, the leadership of both the Sejm and Senate, and heads of parliamentary caucuses – primarily addressed security matters, including the prospect of establishing a permanent US military base in Poland. The President also highlighted the urgent need for the Council of Ministers to adopt a new National Security Strategy.

During the open part of the meeting, the President addressed Russia’s escalating hostile actions aimed at destabilizing the situation in Poland. “No form of escalation can appear viable to the Russian Federation. This will only be possible if the deterrence capability of our military and our allies is significantly strengthened,” he added.

See also Poland and Czechia: Towards a strategic partnership

The new strategy ahead

The President also addressed the necessity of redefining strategic frameworks in accordance with the “NATO 3.0” concept. According to him, these transformations must be reflected in the new National Security Strategy. “The outcome of the collaborative work between the National Security Bureau and the Ministry of National Defence, embodied in the draft of the new strategy, has already been delivered. I thank Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Minister Grodecki for advancing these efforts to this stage. The document must now be swiftly approved by the Council of Ministers and submitted for my endorsement,” Nawrocki stated.

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