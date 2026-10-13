WIADOMOŚCI Poland's Minister of National Defence announces a „small strategic review” Wojciech Kozioł Photo. MON/X Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced that Poland will conduct a „small strategic review” in the near future. As he emphasised, it is to concern the procurement of the most needed military equipment. At the same time, he encouraged allies to ensure that similar analyses are carried out by all NATO member states.







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”We will also conduct a small strategic review in the near future. This is an important matter related to the procurement of the most needed military equipment. And I believe that our allies in all countries should conduct such a small review,” said the head of the Ministry of National Defence (MON) at the Warsaw Security Forum.

He noted that while long-term strategic procurement plans are important, other factors are of crucial significance: „But today, the most important factors are delivery times, production capacity, and the needs of the armed forces, which are united in collective use when necessary.” In the context of these priorities, Kosiniak-Kamysz pointed to three areas that he has been defining for some time as key for the Polish Armed Forces (Wojsko Polskie): low-cost long-range precision strike, drone and anti-drone systems, and artificial intelligence.

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He recalled that NATO allies committed in The Hague in 2025 to allocate 5 per cent of GDP to defence by 2035. In Kosiniak-Kamysz’s view, this is too late.

”In my opinion, we cannot wait until 2035 for Europe to be strong. We must achieve this by 2030,” he said. He emphasised that Poland has the moral right to appeal for acceleration because for several years it has been investing the most and the fastest in Europe – both in military capabilities and in social resilience and the defence industry.

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As an example, he cited the use of funds from the European SAFE programme. Poland is its largest beneficiary – out of the €44 billion pool, almost one-third went to the country, and of that amount, two-thirds have already been allocated to the Polish arms industry.

Wicepremier W. @KosiniakKamysz podczas @WarsawForum ⤵️ https://t.co/p1HzPrvfqc — Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) October 12, 2026

He dedicated a large part of his speech to the necessity of making European supply chains for the arms industry independent. He criticised the previous relocation of production to Asia as superficial savings, which today generate higher costs and risks. He called for the reindustrialisation of Europe and the relocation of production lines and servicing – for example, for Patriot systems – to the Old Continent.