WIADOMOŚCI Russian aircraft over the Baltic. The „Flying Kremlin” took off from Moscow Aleksander Olech, Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Adam Moreira (AEMoreira042281) / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 On Thursday, 8 October, a Russian Il-96-300PU, known due to its purpose as the „Flying Kremlin” – as it is the primary aircraft of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin – appeared over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft landed in Kaliningrad, from where it returned to Moscow after a short stopover.







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"Flying Kremlin" over the Baltic

On Thursday, 8 October, the „Flying Kremlin” – a Russian Il-96-300PU aircraft – appeared over the Baltic. Polish Military Radar reported its appearance at 19:20.

The aircraft departed from Moscow, heading north-west. It eventually flew over the Baltic Sea to reach Kaliningrad, the capital of the Russian exclave, while bypassing Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. After a roughly 90-minute stopover, it returned to Moscow.

What was the Il-96-300PU doing in Kaliningrad?

The Il-96-300PU’s flight to Kaliningrad draws attention due to the role of this machine in the Russian government fleet and the significance of the exclave itself. Let us remember that we know, NATO is aware, and Russia also suspects that in the event of a conflict, the Kaliningrad region will disappear.

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The flight should not be automatically linked to troop movements or an extraordinary situation. Data confirms the aircraft’s route but does not reveal the passengers or the purpose of the visit. Here lies the challenge, as the frequency of these flights is increasing.

The PU variant is adapted for communications tasks and can serve as an airborne command post. This is, however, a capability of the platform and not proof of how it was used during a specific flight. This distinction must be maintained: the aircraft can transport government officials, and its presence does not mean that operations were being directed from on board.