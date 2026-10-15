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KOMENTARZ Sweden will strengthen NATO's deterrence. Poland will benefit Michał Górski, Aleksander Olech Photo. Forsvarsmakten/X The Government of the Kingdom of Sweden has presented plans to strengthen NATO’s defence and deterrence in 2027. Poland is mentioned several times in the draft bill.







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Swedish Minister of Defence Pål Jonson announced that the government has submitted a draft bill to parliament to strengthen the defensive capabilities of both the country and its NATO allies. The head of the ministry emphasised that Russia remains the primary threat to Sweden’s security.

Sweden to strengthen NATO defence

“Sweden will continue to support land forces for NATO’s Forward Presence in Finland and Latvia. In Finland, Sweden is the framework nation. Our units contribute to the defence of NATO’s north-eastern flank and strengthen the ability to jointly repel an attack alongside allies,” Jonson wrote on the X platform. In the draft (orig. Regeringens proposition, it is stated that in 2027, the Swedes may have a maximum of 3,900 troops on land, 850 personnel in the maritime domain, and 600 personnel in the air forces stationed with NATO allies.

Ryssland är det allvarligaste hotet mot Sveriges säkerhet. Därför ska svenska förband fortsatt bidra till Natos avskräckning och försvar under 2027. Regeringen har lämnat en proposition till riksdagen om insatser som stärker försvaret av Sverige och våra allierade. (1/3) https://t.co/tjSI4d8Htx — Pål Jonson (@PlJonson) October 14, 2026

“Even at sea and in the air, Sweden is to contribute to NATO’s defence. The intention is for the Swedish Patriot air defence system to continue protecting Polish airspace in the spring of 2027, following parliamentary approval. The proposal also includes naval units, the air force, and special forces,” the minister added. It is worth recalling that last week it was confirmed that from December this year, a Swedish air defence sub-unit is to take over the protection of the Jasionka hub from the Netherlands. Along with the Patriot batteries, approximately one hundred soldiers and officers, primarily from the Air Defence Regiment in Halmstad (Luftvärnsregementet), will be deployed to south-eastern Poland.

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Poland in the plans

Poland appears several times in the 20-page document. In addition to the air defence operation aimed at “ensuring the security of the logistics hub used for military and civilian support for Ukraine”, the Swedes indicate potential assistance to Poland within the framework of NATO’s Forward Land Forces (FLF).

See also Sweden sends Patriots to Poland. They will defend the eastern flank

“It is also planned that Sweden will continue to send land units to the FLF in Latvia. The Swedish unit is to be stationed at Camp Valdemar in Ādaži, Latvia, and will also be able to conduct operations in Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland. It is proposed that under normal conditions, the Swedish contingent will consist of a maximum of 600 personnel,” the draft states.