WIADOMOŚCI The EU wants to target Russian arms companies Michał Górski Photo. Carl Campell/Unsplash A meeting of European Union foreign ministers is currently underway in Ireland. One of the primary topics of discussion is the series of Russian acts of sabotage across Europe. It is possible that, as a retaliatory measure, the Union will decide on new legal steps against the Kremlin and its defence industry.







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The wave of Russian sabotage acts that have occurred in several European states in recent days is one of the main themes being discussed by EU foreign ministers, who have gathered for another routine session. This time, Ireland is acting as the host.

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Not only sanctions

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, addressed the issue of Russian hybrid activities, stating during a press briefing that one of Vladimir Putin’s main goals is to deter European leaders from continuing their support for Ukraine. According to the former Estonian Prime Minister, the Kremlin’s actions are counterproductive, as intensified hybrid operations will only result in the intensification of aid for Kyiv and increased defence spending across individual European nations.

One response from European capitals is expected to be the most far-reaching sanctions aimed at Russia to date. This will be the 22nd sanctions package – the previous one, the 21st, was adopted in July this year. As Kaja Kallas noted, EU restrictions could also affect Russian defence companies. The Union is considering adding 1,600 entities and individuals to the sanctions list.

Kallas also directly referred to one of the most high-profile recent attempts at Russian sabotage. In her view, the incident on 04.07.2024, when a drone carrying explosives was found at Leipzig airport, bore „all the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism”. It is worth recalling that, in response to Russian activities, Germany decided to close the Russian consulate in Bonn, as well as the Russian Federation’s cultural centre in Berlin.

See also Russia’s plan to sabotage European weapon factories

Polish MFA: "This is not a time of peace"

Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, commented on Wednesday regarding the latest series of Russian sabotage acts targeting Europe (including Poland). The head of Polish diplomacy stated that European Union countries should not only impose further sanctions but also „make life difficult for Russian spies and diplomats”.

Among the proposals presented by Sikorski during a short conversation with journalists immediately before the meeting of foreign ministers was the concept of limiting the number of Russian diplomats in the EU, introducing biometric passports for them, and imposing a ban on leaving the country in which they are accredited. According to Sikorski, all the above proposals arise from the fact that „we are no longer living in a time of peace”.