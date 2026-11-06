WIADOMOŚCI Will NATO strike deep into Russia? Specific targets have been pointed out Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain On Tuesday, 3 November, the American daily „The Wall Street Journal” cited new NATO defence plans, emphasising that they are being formed based on Alliance strikes deep into Russia.







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NATO to strike deep into Russia

On Tuesday, 3 November, a publication appeared in the American daily „The Wall Street Journal” citing NATO’s latest plans regarding how to repel Russian aggression. These plans, albeit in a less detailed form, were presented in mid-October by Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of NATO forces in Europe.

According to the findings cited, NATO does not intend to limit itself solely to stopping Russian troops at the borders of the attacked nations – the Alliance also intends to destroy the adversary’s military and logistical rear by striking targets deep inside Russia.

What will NATO target?

According to the published materials, immediately after halting the Russian offensive, NATO would attack targets deep inside Russia – including military bases, airfields, arms industry plants, strategic infrastructure, and raw material resources supporting the Russian army.

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Targets would be struck at distances ranging from approximately 150 kilometres to several thousand kilometres deep into the adversary’s territory, using precision cruise and ballistic missiles. Primarily mentioned are Tomahawk, ATACMS, Storm Shadow, and Taurus missiles, while the entire strategy is to be supported by cheaper-to-produce strike drones. It is emphasised that NATO does not envisage the use of nuclear weapons – at least not first.