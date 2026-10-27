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ANALIZA Alberta gambled on leaving Canada. Who won that battle? Natalia Iwaszko - Walsh Photo. vtgard / Flickr The Province of Alberta is staying in Canada. 75% of voters rejected the separatists’ ambitions. But the referendum may have produced some unexpected winners and losers.







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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appears to have secured important concessions from Ottawa by raising the prospect of separation. Yet her political gamble may have come at a high price; while strengthening Alberta’s bargaining position, she may have weakened her own.

The Canadian province of Alberta held a referendum in which voters were asked whether to begin the process of separating from Canada. With 75% voting against separation and a 65% voter turnout, there will be no further steps toward secession. The result was largely predictable, but the Alberta saga had kept the entire country on edge for months. Fears of a Canadian version of Brexit were real, prompting mainstream politicians from across the political spectrum to rally behind the “Forever Canadian” campaign.

See also Independence referendum in Canada. The results are in

The vote in Alberta came at a particularly difficult moment for Canadian unity. With a newly elected minority separatist government in Quebec and US President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on Canada and repeatedly suggesting it could become America’s 51st state, the country was already facing considerable political pressure. Against this backdrop, Alberta’s independence movement emerged as another major challenge to the stability of the Canadian federation and its global image as a stable and predictable country.

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The roots of the referendum can be traced back to a confrontation between Alberta and the federal government in early 2025. In March, Premier Danielle Smith warned that Canada’s unity could face a crisis unless Prime Minister Mark Carney removed federal environmental regulations that, in her view, were holding back Alberta’s energy industry. The dispute soon moved beyond energy policy and into the question of Alberta’s future within Canada. The following month, Smith’s government introduced legislative changes that made it easier for citizens, including supporters of independence, to initiate referendums.

The separatist movement initially tried to force a vote through citizen-led petitions, but two such initiatives ran into legal obstacles. Premier Smith subsequently took the initiative herself, proposing a referendum that would allow Albertans to choose between maintaining the province’s place in Canada and taking the first step toward a future, binding vote on independence. Throughout the process, she maintained that she wanted Alberta to remain part of Canada. Her position was that Albertans deserved the opportunity to express their views directly. Nevertheless, by allowing the independence question to dominate provincial politics, she also strengthened a movement whose ambitions went far beyond her own.

At first, the strategy appeared to work. The threat of separation helped Alberta secure a promise from the federal government that previous governments had resisted. A pipeline to the West Coast that would enable the export of the province’s most valuable natural resource, bitumen extracted from Alberta’s oil sands, was assured.

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The political confrontation also produced an unexpected shift in relations between the provincial and federal governments. After years of tensions, Alberta and Ottawa began finding common ground, particularly over the development of energy infrastructure. The proposed pipeline became a symbol of this new cooperation. The change was also visible during the referendum campaign, when Premier Smith and Prime Minister Carney, despite their political differences, appeared together to encourage Albertans to remain in Canada.

The referendum, in which 75% of voters chose to remain in the Canadian federation, was also a political gamble aimed at securing greater autonomy and concessions for Alberta from the federal government. In that sense, the strategy seems to have paid off. But its biggest loser may turn out to be the very politician who initiated it. Premier Smith may have won concessions for Alberta, but in doing so, she risks losing control of the political forces she helped unleash.

See also Do it like a banker. How Mark Carney is pitching Canada to global investors

Despite calling on Albertans to vote in favour of remaining in Canada, Premier Smith appears to have alienated different groups for different reasons: separatists who feel their ambitions have been unfulfilled, voters who question the need for the referendum, and Canadians elsewhere in the country who see her strategy as a threat to national unity.

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Meanwhile, one of the biggest beneficiaries of this political gamble may be Prime Minister Mark Carney. The referendum gave him an opportunity to present himself as a defender of Canadian unity while strengthening his political standing in a province traditionally hostile to his party. What began as a challenge to federal authority may ultimately have reinforced it.

The consequences could be particularly serious for Premier Smith’s own United Conservative Party (UCP). Rather than abandoning their ambitions after the referendum defeat, separatist activists may seek greater influence within the party and want to see more independence supporters elected to the provincial legislature. At the same time, conservative voters are questioning whether the referendum was worth its political and, importantly, financial costs. These competing pressures could deepen divisions within the UCP and undermine Smith’s authority as both party leader and premier.

See also Canadian Prime Minister responds to EU’s plans

The irony is that Smith’s strategy may have succeeded in extracting concessions from Ottawa while creating new political problems at home. By using the threat of separation as leverage, she helped bring Alberta’s grievances to the national stage. But she also legitimized a movement whose ambitions extend far beyond her own political agenda. Now that voters have rejected independence, she must find a way to reunite a divided conservative movement without losing the political gains she secured.

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Alberta has voted against independence, but separatist sentiment is nothing new in Canada. Prime Minister Carney is now fighting to defend his country on multiple fronts, not only to protect it against US trade pressure and threats to Canadian sovereignty, but also to keep the country united in the face of those challenges.