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WIADOMOŚCI Billion-dollar deals in Athens and F-35s for Lisbon. Rubio's mission Michał Górski F-35 fighter jet

Photo. Lockheed Martin US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s European tour has concluded. Following visits to Iceland and Greece, the politician’s final stop was Portugal. During a meeting with the Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, they discussed further cooperation within NATO, Lisbon’s involvement in Operation „Epic Fury”, the situation surrounding the Russo-Ukrainian war, and the potential purchase of F-35 fighter jets by Lisbon.







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Marco Rubio’s recent visit to Europe brings several interesting updates regarding the broad security and foreign policy of the United States. During his stay in Iceland, the need to increase NATO’s presence in the Arctic region was established. Increased American military and infrastructural involvement on the island was also not ruled out.

More specifics emerged during Rubio’s visit to Athens. US-Greek agreements worth approximately four billion dollars (approx. €3.8 billion) were signed there. This includes, among other things, funds allocated for the modernisation of 37 Block 50 aircraft with the V-package to the Block 70 standard (one billion dollars) and the purchase of aviation weaponry (including for the F-35As, which are set to reach Greece in 2029).

Will Portugal Acquire the F-35?

The topic of cooperation on aviation modernisation also featured during Marco Rubio’s Thursday visit to Portugal. What exactly was discussed during the visit to the country that hosts the oldest American diplomatic post in the world (the consulate in Ponta Delgada was established in 1795)? The government in Lisbon is considering the purchase of American F-35s to replace the F-16s currently in service. However, the Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced that a decision on the choice of new fighters has not yet been made. The US Secretary of State emphasised that the final choice rests with the Portuguese authorities, adding that the F-35 is the „best fighter jet in the world, guaranteeing high interoperability”.

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Regarding the potential F-35 purchase, the Portuguese Minister of National Defence Nuno Melo stated the following in March 2025: „The F-16 aircraft are at the end of their cycle, and we will have to think about replacing them. However, we cannot ignore the geopolitical environment in our choices. The recent position of the United States, in the context of NATO and the international geostrategic plan, must lead us to reflect on the best options, as the predictability of our allies is a greater asset to be taken into account.”

"Growing Risk of Escalation from Russia"

The purchase of the F-35 platform was not the only security-related topic raised during Rubio’s visit to Portugal. The foreign ministers discussed the Russo-Ukrainian war, Operation „Epic Fury”, and further cooperation within NATO.

„Portugal views Russia’s aggression as a major threat to the world, to the multilateral system, to the United Nations Charter, and to international law. We stand with Ukraine very, very clearly,” said the Portuguese minister, who asserted that only the United States is a country capable of finding a lasting agreement and bringing the war to an end.

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Meanwhile, Marco Rubio pointed to the currently very difficult situation and the impasse, which could turn into an escalation of the conflict. „I hope that the risk of escalation is one of the factors that will make both sides ready to negotiate regarding this war. Ultimately, we do not believe there is a military solution to this conflict. We believe this war must end with a negotiated settlement—the sooner, the better. The United States is ready to facilitate this,” he said.

Portugal and NATO Minimums

During the press conference, the politicians also addressed the topic of cooperation within the North Atlantic Alliance. Secretary Rubio emphasised that in NATO, commitment and the will to build collective security are key, rather than the potential of individual nations. „Countries vary in size, so their contributions will not always be identical. However, every NATO member must be as strong as possible. The stronger the individual states, the stronger the entire Alliance and the more effective its deterrence,” the American politician stated. He also added that Portugal is on the right track to fulfilling the agreements from the Hague summit, which envisage spending 5% of GDP (with 3.5% being direct military expenditure) on defence by 2035. It is worth noting that it was only in 2025 that Lisbon reached the previous minimum set during the Newport summit in 2014.

See also Portugal opens a new door for Rafale in Western Europe

What About "Epic Fury"?

Finally, it is worth noting the questions posed to the politicians by journalists present at Thursday’s conference. In response to questions about the Portuguese prosecutor’s investigation and Amnesty International’s allegations regarding the „Epic Fury” mission at the Lajes base (on an island in the Atlantic Ocean), Marco Rubio refused to comment, considering the investigation an internal Portuguese matter.

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At the same time, he noted that the Portuguese island and the military base located there are significant for enabling American forces to respond effectively to crises. In turn, the Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel pointed out that the future of the base was not a subject of current economic talks, and defence matters are continually regulated by a standing bilateral commission.