WIADOMOŚCI China develops its alternative to Starlink. It could support Russia Patryk Jagnieża Photo. @ZelenskyyUa / X.com According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese developers are currently working on an alternative to Starlink. There is a high likelihood that Beijing is transferring this technology to Russia.







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“Russia could end up dominating the skies over Ukraine. I say this openly to our colleagues in Europe and America,” Zelenskyy said in the YouTube video. He also appealed for Ukraine to be granted full access to Starlink. “The United States of America has this [technology]. It costs them nothing to help Ukraine. And I spoke frankly: Give it to us, help us protect the skies and dominate there.” According to Zelenskyy, once air superiority is achieved, Vladimir Putin will sit down at the negotiating table because “he would lose everything” in two or three months.

The Ukrainian President insisted that the negotiation process has not reached a “dead end”, as some may assume. He links the current halt in negotiations to a lack of willingness among Western partners.

See also Rubio: Conflict in Ukraine could spread to other countries