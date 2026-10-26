WIADOMOŚCI Lula da Silva wins the presidential elections in Brazil Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Twitter (X) / @LulaOficial Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the second round of the presidential election on Sunday and secured re-election, winning his fourth term in the country’s history. His rival, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, did not concede defeat and announced a motion to annul the result.







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In his first speech after the announcement of the results in São Paulo, Lula thanked the Brazilian people “for the generosity they have shown him for so long”. He also reiterated the assurance that Brazil would not be “anyone’s backyard” – which can primarily be interpreted as a message regarding US actions in Latin America and tensions in relations with President Donald Trump.

The elections in Brazil are considered among the most important in the world this year and crucial for the political map of Latin America. Lula and Bolsonaro presented differing visions for economic, social, and foreign policy. The outcome affected, among other things, the future of the country’s cooperation with the USA, China, and Europe, as well as the approach to the protection of the Amazon Rainforest. Lula promised to continue the current policy, including the social benefits system and multilateral cooperation. Bolsonaro promised a tough fight against crime, tax cuts, budget cuts, and closer ties with the USA.

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As the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo noted on Monday, following his re-election, the president will have to manage relations with the Trump administration, which has repeatedly spoken critically of him. Authorities in Brasília assume that the electoral victory will not end pressure from Washington; therefore, they intend to combine the defence of the country’s interests with maintaining dialogue.

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One of the most significant issues remains the 37.5 per cent US tariffs on Brazilian goods. According to sources cited by Folha de S.Paulo, the Trump administration signalled the possibility of resuming trade negotiations after the elections.

Critical minerals, including rare earth metals, are also to be an important area of cooperation. Brazil wants to attract American investment in their processing and industrial production, rather than limiting itself to the export of raw materials. At the same time, Lula intends to maintain close economic relations with China, Brazil’s largest trading partner, despite the rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

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