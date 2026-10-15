WIADOMOŚCI Starlink terminals are back in operation. Unofficial confirmation from Kyiv Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. By SWinxy - Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=153294515 The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has unofficially confirmed that the operation of the StarShield system has been resumed following a temporary restriction of its functioning at speeds exceeding 160 km/h, Reuters reported on Thursday.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

“The Ministry of Defence will continue to clarify the reasons why a disruption in the operation of the military version of SpaceX internet services occurred on Wednesday, which affected drone activity on the front line,” a source cited by Reuters stated.

On the night of 13-14 October, StarShield terminals on Ukrainian drones began maintaining connectivity only at speeds of up to 160 km/h. This impacted, among other things, the operation of interceptor drones used to combat jet-powered Russian UAVs, the Geran-4 and Geran-5, which reach speeds of 350-600 km/h.

“Decisions regarding any restrictions on speed or the manner of use of StarShield systems rest with the US Armed Forces and, ultimately, President Donald Trump,” billionaire Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, stated on Wednesday.

Ad