WIADOMOŚCI Boeing to deliver F-15EX jets: Poland included in deal Antoni Walkowski Photo. Airman Nathaniel Jackson / U.S. Air Force / dvidshub.net The US Department of War has awarded Boeing a contract for F-15EX Eagle II multi-role combat aircraft for several export customers. Poland is also featured on the list.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



UPDATE 13:56: The editorial office has received a comment from the Ministry of National Defence regarding the contract: ”The Polish Armed Forces do not plan to acquire F-15EX aircraft. The inclusion of Poland in the framework contract published by the American side concerning the F-15 programme does not signify that a decision has been made or that a procurement process for these aircraft has been initiated by Poland.”

Ad

On Monday, 24 August, the website of the United States Department of War (formerly the Department of Defence) published an announcement regarding a contract awarded to The Boeing Company, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The subject of the agreement is the delivery of F-15EX Eagle II multi-role combat aircraft under a project named F-15 Eagle Crest.

The contract also encompasses the delivery of equipment and services necessary for the maintenance, servicing, repair, modification, and modernisation of the machines for the needs of the US Air Force, US Air National Guard, and other Department of War customers. The agreement is valued at over 131.2 billion dollars.

Poland on the Pentagon's list

In the Department of War’s announcement, the deadline for placing orders was set for 24 August 2031. The parties anticipate the possibility of extending the contract by five years, i.e., until August 2036. All orders are expected to be completed by August 2037. Among the customers for the F-15EX Eagle II multi-role combat aircraft and accompanying equipment and services, the list includes not only branches of the US Armed Forces but also customers participating in the Foreign Military Sales programme, such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore. Most significantly, the document also mentions Poland.

It is worth recalling that Boeing has been conducting a promotional campaign for the F-15EX Eagle II in Poland, hoping for an order from the Ministry of National Defence (MON) for the Air Force. Successive governments in Warsaw have made no secret of the fact that they intend to acquire further combat aircraft for the Polish Armed Forces. In the autumn of 2025, Gen. (Pilot) Ireneusz Nowak, then Inspector of the Air Force, took the controls of an F-15EX at Boeing’s facilities in the US. In mid-June, Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk publicly confirmed that Poland intends to purchase two additional squadrons of F-35A Husarz aircraft by 2039. To date, MON has not formally confirmed its interest in acquiring the F-15EX Eagle II.

The multi-role fighter jet Boeing F-15EX Eagle II landing at the United States Air Force Kadena Air Base in Japan, July 2026.

Photo. Airman Nathaniel Jackson / U.S. Air Force / dvidshub.net

Has the Eagle landed?

The document, referred to as an “indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract”, or IDIQ for short, is a form of order placed by the US federal government. In such a contract, the authorities commit to ordering an unspecified quantity of a given resource from a specific contractor over a defined period. In simple terms, it can be described as an intermediate form between a framework agreement and an executive contract, in which the purchaser and the contractor agree on long-term cooperation. The client expresses an initial requirement and sets the duration of the contract, while the contractor determines the delivery capabilities for the subject of the agreement in specific quantities and timeframes, allowing them to plan production many years in advance.

I'm not saying that Poland has signed for the F-15, but in 2017 the DoD denied that the country had selected the Apache after including it in a similar sensor contract. Went on to become the largest international customer a short time later... pic.twitter.com/lYiRi9Ac5j — Gareth Jennings (@GarethJennings3) August 25, 2026

It should be emphasised that Poland’s inclusion on the Department of War’s list does not mean that the government in Warsaw has officially placed an order for the F-15EX. Our country is listed as a potential customer that will be enabled to make a purchase under similar conditions to the other nations mentioned in the agreement. On the website of the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency, which is responsible for concluding agreements with foreign customers for American military equipment, there is no information indicating that an intergovernmental agreement has been reached between Warsaw and Washington for the sale of F-15EX aircraft to Poland.