WIADOMOŚCI Germany closer to producing the Finnish transporter. Agreement signed Adam Świerkowski Photo. Bundeswehr/Dirk Bannert. German company KNDS Deutschland is strengthening industrial cooperation with Finland’s Patria to implement deliveries of Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers for the Bundeswehr. Deliveries of serial vehicles are expected to launch next year.







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At the end of December 2025, the German Bundestag’s budget committee approved the acquisition of Patria 6x6 wheeled armoured personnel carriers for the Bundeswehr as successors to the Fuchs family of vehicles under both an implementing and a framework agreement. The latter concerned the purchase of up to 876 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles in four different variants (including a self-propelled mortar with the Nemo turret).

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Several hundred carriers for Germany

In the case of the concluded implementing contract, it involves the delivery of 349 vehicles in the following variants: armoured personnel carrier (10), reconnaissance (48 with an option for another 14), artillery reconnaissance (52 with an option for another 398), Nemo self-propelled mortar (69 with an option for another 61), and engineering (170 with an option for another 54). The cost of this agreement is €747 million (the price for exercising the full options is a further €212 million).

Deliveries of the first 10 carriers (in the standard ordered by Sweden) were scheduled to take place as early as January 2026, while deliveries of reconnaissance vehicles will begin in 2027. All deliveries are expected to be completed by mid-2029. The delivery of the first five carriers took place in the first half of February, as reported by Finland’s Patria. This occurred at the logistics base in Zeithain, Saxony.

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Crucially, after the delivery of the first 10 vehicles (which did not occur as originally planned), a gradual transfer of technology to Patria’s German partners – FFG, JWT, and KNDS – was to follow, with whom relevant agreements had been previously concluded. They will be responsible for the production of vehicles in the engineering and reconnaissance variants. Full production capacities will, however, only be utilised with subsequent orders for the needs of the Bundeswehr.

In the first half of August, Patria signed a framework agreement with KNDS Deutschland regarding the assembly and integration of Patria 6x6 carriers. This is the second agreement of this type concerning the aforementioned vehicles acquired by Germany under the CAVS programme; a previous one was concluded with FFG. Deliveries of the first Patria 6x6s for the army are expected to take place at the beginning of 2027.

🇩🇪 In addition to FFG, KNDS Deutschland is also gearing up to start localized production of the Patria CAVS in Germany. Production of the first serial units as part of two contracts between the German government and Patria is to begin in early 2027. https://t.co/aptkbubDQW https://t.co/GwnJXXZj62 — Jeff2146🇧🇪 (@Jeff21461) August 14, 2026

Strengthening industrial cooperation

At that time, a gradual transfer of technology to German companies is also set to begin, which will translate into the production of these vehicles within the local industry. Patria’s goal is to build local competencies in the area of production and technical support for the vehicles. This led to the announcement from 30 September regarding the strengthening of industrial cooperation between Patria and KNDS Deutschland.

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The communiqué states that the pre-series vehicles delivered at the beginning of the year are currently being modernised at the plant in Freisen. Furthermore, from the autumn of this year, the process of outfitting and final assembly of Finnish-produced Patria 6x6s is to begin there. From the beginning of 2027, the already initiated process of technical know-how transfer will be intensified, under which KNDS employees in Freisen will undergo training in the assembly, commissioning, and testing of Patria 6x6 vehicles.

🇩🇪 Following a framework agreement signed back in August of 2026, KNDS Germany and patria announced that the final assembly of CAVS 6x6 armoured vehicles for the Bundeswehr at the KNDS plant in Freisen will begin by the end of the year. The production of the CAVS 6x6 armoured vehicles for the Bundeswehr will be split between KNDS Germany and FFG, who are building a new facility for this in Handewitt. https://t.co/AN1vQNJSsw — Jeff2146🇧🇪 (@Jeff21461) October 2, 2026

Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carrier

The Patria 6x6 is a Finnish three-axle armoured personnel carrier designed by the Patria company to replace the Sisu Pasi XA-180/185/200 family of vehicles. The vehicle was developed based on the XA-200 WAPC, utilising components from the heavier Patria AMV 8x8, which allowed for technical unification as well as reduced production and operating costs of the new carrier. The crew consists of two soldiers, while the landing party can number up to eight people. The armour is intended to provide protection levels from 2 to 4 according to the STANAG 4569A standard (depending on the armour kit used). The power unit is a Scania DC09 074A diesel engine with an output of 294 kW (400 hp), which allows the 24-tonne carrier to reach a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

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The carrier can be equipped with a remotely controlled weapon station or a manned turret system with a heavy machine gun, automatic grenade launcher, or automatic cannon. The Patria 6x6 can serve as a base for many specialised versions, e.g., command vehicle, self-propelled mortar, electronic warfare vehicle, or self-propelled anti-aircraft system. These vehicles serve in the armed forces of Finland, Latvia, Denmark, Ukraine, and Sweden. In the future, they will be delivered to the armed forces of Germany, Norway, and possibly the United Kingdom.

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