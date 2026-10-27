WIADOMOŚCI Türkiye reveals new laser weapon. Drones in the crosshairs. Adam Świerkowski Photo. MKE During the Ateş Serbest-2026 exercises, the Turkish enterprise MKE carried out the debut shoot-down of a flying unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) using a laser integrated into the Tolga anti-drone system.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The elimination of the quadcopter-type drone took place at a distance of 760 metres using a quadruple fibre laser with a total power of 20 kW (4 × 5 kW). It can engage targets in three modes: dazzling (at a range of 4,500 to 2,500 metres), sensor damage (up to 2,500 metres), and physical elimination (100–1,500 metres). Thus, this weapon can successfully complement solutions based on machine guns or small-calibre cannons.

"Turkish San" with laser weaponry

The combat module provides 360-degree coverage, ensuring full protection of the designated area. In addition to eliminating aerial targets, it can also be used to engage land and surface objects. Its demonstration during the Ateş Serbest-2026 exercises represents another step in creating an effective anti-drone system based on several types of weaponry.

Laser weaponry also marks a significant stage in the development of Tolga itself, following the successful implementation of an acoustic detection system. The next step will be the integration of ENFAL-17 70mm rocket launchers. It is worth noting that in July, MKE demonstrated the effectiveness of the barrelled weaponry included in Tolga.

Ad

Tolga anti-drone system

Tolga is a very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) system developed by the Turkish enterprise MKE, focused on the elimination of various types of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). It consists of combat modules equipped with M2 heavy machine guns, rotary heavy machine guns, and 20mm and 35mm revolver cannons. In addition to the command and control centre, radar, and jamming system, a single fire unit includes:

two modules with a 20mm cannon,

one module with a 35mm cannon,

one module with a 12.7mm rotary heavy machine gun,

two modules with a 12.7mm heavy machine gun.

Using these, targets can be engaged at distances ranging from 1,700 to 3,000 metres. The Tolga system has an open architecture, allowing for the integration of further weapon and detection systems. MKE intends to include ENFAL-17 70mm rocket launchers, a laser with a total power of 20 kW, and an acoustic detection system. This system enables the detection and classification of aerial threats based on sound signatures and ensures the rapid transmission of collected data via radio waves to other system components.