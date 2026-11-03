WIADOMOŚCI Up to 3,000 rounds per minute. Turkish anti-drone system with new weaponry Adam Świerkowski Photo. MKE The Turkish company MKE has presented a new component of the Tolga anti-drone system – a module equipped with twin 20 mm cannons. It has already made a successful debut during two Turkish Army exercises.







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During the aforementioned manoeuvres, the company showcased an evolution of one of the weapon components previously used in the Tolga system: the 20 mm revolver cannon. The module displayed there, featuring twin weaponry of this type, successfully destroyed a quadcopter-type drone. The result of this approach to firepower is an increase in the module’s rate of fire from 1,500 to 3,000 rounds per minute.

3 KAT DAHA HIZLI ATIŞ, TEHDİTLERE KARŞI ETKİN ÇÖZÜM! 🔥 MKE TOLGA’nın 20 mm çift silahlı revolver sistemi dakikada toplam 3.200 atım hızı ile hava ve deniz tehditlerine karşı yüksek ateş gücüyle göreve hazır! Parçacıklı anti-dron mühimmatı ile 1.000 metre etkili menzilde kamikaze İHA ve dronlara karşı da görev yapabilen sistem; dünyadaki muadillerinden 3️⃣ kat daha hızlı atım gücüyle farkını ortaya koyuyor. Kesintisiz ve yüksek ateş gücü sunan MKE TOLGA’nın 20 mm çift silahlı revolver sistemi, Polatlı’da gerçekleştirilen Ateş Serbest 2026 faaliyetinde hedef dronunu kısa sürede etkisiz hâle getirdi. @tcsavunma #MillîGüçMKE 🦾🚀🇹🇷 — MKE (@MKEgovtr) October 22, 2026

Double cannon, double rate of fire

This also allows for greater fire coverage of the area where the threat is located, significantly increasing the probability of its destruction. This is particularly important for more demanding targets, such as jet-powered drones or cruise missiles. The effective range when using anti-drone ammunition developed by MKE is 1,000 metres. It is said to be significantly more effective compared to competing solutions.

It is worth noting that the debut of this solution took place during the earlier Ateş Serbest-2026 exercises, where the capabilities of, among others, the 20 kW laser which is part of the Tolga anti-drone system were demonstrated. Thus, the company is taking another step in the development of the aforementioned solution by adding further effectors to it.

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Tolga anti-drone system

Tolga is a very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) system developed by the Turkish company MKE, focused on eliminating various types of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). It consists of combat modules equipped with M2 heavy machine guns, Gatling-type heavy machine guns, and 20 mm and 35 mm revolver cannons. In addition to the command and control centre, radar, and jamming system, a single fire unit includes:

two modules with 20 mm cannons,

one module with a 35 mm cannon,

one module with a 12.7 mm Gatling-type heavy machine gun,

two modules with 12.7 mm heavy machine guns.

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These can be used to engage targets at ranges between 1,700 and 3,000 metres respectively. The Tolga system features an open architecture, allowing for the integration of further weaponry and detection systems. MKE intends to include ENFAL-17 70 mm rocket launchers, a 20 kW total power laser, and an acoustic detection system. The latter allows for the detection and classification of aerial threats based on acoustic signatures and ensures rapid transmission of collected data via radio waves to other system components.