WIADOMOŚCI Millennium gets a new European customer Maciej Szopa Photo. Embraer Brazil’s Embraer has secured another order for the C/KC-390 Millennium aircraft. This time, Greece has purchased them for its air force.







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Greece has placed an order for three aircraft for €650 million, with an option for a further three. The first deliveries are scheduled as early as next year—an exceptionally fast turnaround, considering that delivery of such an aircraft typically takes around three years.

This speed is possible due to Greece utilising Portuguese options. Portugal has ordered a total of six C/KC-390 aircraft to date – five in 2019 as the first export customer, and one more ordered in 2025. This second order involved contracting options for an additional 10 aircraft, intended to facilitate the ordering of the Millennium by other European nations.

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The Greeks intend to replace their ageing C-130 Hercules with the new aircraft and use the new acquisition not only for transport but also for aerial refuelling missions. However, for now, the Millennium is only equipped with underwing probe-and-drogue pods, meaning it can only refuel Greek Mirage 2000s (a type being phased out) and Rafales. Greece’s most important combat aircraft, namely the F-16 (approximately 150 units) and the future F-35, will require refuelling from a flying boom. The Millennium does not yet offer this solution, although Embraer is preparing to develop it in cooperation with the American company Northrop Grumman.

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Export Successes of the C-390 Millennium in Europe and Worldwide

The Millennium is selling very well globally. This is unsurprising, as it was developed in the most popular class of transport aircraft – medium-sized with the capability to carry outsized cargo. In the West, there is only one real competitor, the hitherto almost irreplaceable C-130J/J-30 Hercules produced by Lockheed Martin. However, the Brazilian aircraft is a design over half a century younger and, moreover, was specifically created as a superior successor to the Hercules. In addition to improved performance and payload capacity, its design incorporates many civilian components (including engines from passenger aircraft), contributing to relatively low acquisition and operating costs.

To date, the Millennium has been purchased in Europe by: Portugal (6), Hungary (2), the Netherlands (5), Austria (4), the Czech Republic (2), and Sweden (4). Furthermore, Lithuania and Slovakia have also selected this design. Although contracts have not yet been signed and the number of aircraft has not been specified, it likely involves 3 and 2 units, respectively.

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