This is how many soldiers Putin's army has lost. Zelenskyy gives the numbers

In October, our Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted record losses on the enemy and recaptured more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize. In just one month, Russia lost 54,400 troops killed or badly wounded. This is a record for any month of the full-scale war. There was also a record for daily losses – the Russian army lost 2,250 troops on October 21. Importantly, we continue to reclaim what is ours. In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian land, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the occupiers managed to capture during that time. We thank all our defenders, all our warriors, every brigade, and every unit for this important result for our country. Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor. To stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy. @GeneralStaffUA