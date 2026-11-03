- WIADOMOŚCI
This is how many soldiers Putin's army has lost. Zelenskyy gives the numbers
On Sunday, 1 November, the President of Ukraine reported further record-breaking Russian losses in Ukraine. He also included data regarding the extent of the territory liberated by Ukraine.
Zelenskyy Indicates Russian Losses
On Sunday, 1 November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X, where he confirmed the data regarding Russia’s losses in Ukraine in October 2026, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also confirmed that Ukraine is effectively liberating territory occupied by Russia.
In October, our Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted record losses on the enemy and recaptured more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize. In just one month, Russia lost 54,400 troops killed or badly wounded. This is a record for any month of the full-scale war. There was also a record for daily losses – the Russian army lost 2,250 troops on October 21. Importantly, we continue to reclaim what is ours. In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian land, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the occupiers managed to capture during that time. We thank all our defenders, all our warriors, every brigade, and every unit for this important result for our country. Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor. To stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy. @GeneralStaffUA— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 1, 2026
“In just a single month, Russia has lost 54,400 soldiers (killed or seriously wounded). These are record monthly losses for the entire period of the full-scale war. Record daily losses were also recorded – on 21 October, the Russian army lost 2,250 soldiers. Importantly, we continue to reclaim what is ours. In October, the Defence Forces liberated 96.2 km² of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 km² more than the occupiers managed to seize during that time,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.
Another Ignominious Record
Looking at reliable reports containing information on Russian losses in Ukraine, it is easy to get the impression that the Kremlin has no regard for human life – including the lives of its own citizens. We recently reported on the enormous losses suffered by the Russians in September – while yesterday we cited a report by “Magyar”, which revealed the incredible scale of the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones. It showed that in October, a Russian soldier was hit by a drone every 159 seconds on average.
However, let us remember that these figures – while optimistic for Ukraine – do not mean that the Russian forces are close to collapse. The war in Ukraine continues, and recent reports show that the Russians are preparing for an attack on Kherson, Machiavellianly exploiting the truce in Oleshnyky.