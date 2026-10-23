WIADOMOŚCI British government appeal. Stock up in case of a crisis Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. Flickr / llee_wu The British government appealed to citizens on Thursday to stock up for emergencies: from food and cash to a radio receiver. The „Prepare” campaign has been launched; as part of it, a list of products to stock up on „in case of the worst” has been published.







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Nine litres of drinking water per person, a three-day supply of long-life food, hygiene products, a torch with spare batteries, an FM radio, and a charged power bank – these are part of the list published on government websites on Thursday.

It is accompanied by leaflets as well as advertisement spots on the radio and social media. According to the government, every citizen should be able to answer the question: „Am I able to survive three days of a crisis?”

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Defence Secretary Wes Streeting emphasised that he wants the residents of Great Britain to be prepared for, among other things, extreme weather events such as fires or floods. At the same time, he admitted that more serious scenarios must also be taken into account.

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„We must go a step further and ask the public: Are you prepared for increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks targeting our businesses? Are you prepared for the possibility of disruptions to the supply of basic goods due to the actions of hostile states or terrorists? How would we cope if payment systems in the local supermarket stopped working?” Streeting listed during a conversation with journalists.

The government also appealed to citizens to secure cash, copies of documents, and to provide themselves with sleeping bags, nappies, as well as pet food.