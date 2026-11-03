WIADOMOŚCI South Korea has launched an agency for defence drones Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Bernd Thomas/Pixabay South Korea has inaugurated the Defence Drone Agency, which has replaced the Drone Operations Command and is set to coordinate the development of uncrewed and anti-drone systems.







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The new unit replaces the former Drone Operations Command (established in 2023) and takes over the role of the primary centre coordinating strategy and the development of uncrewed systems and anti-drone systems for all branches of the armed forces. Direct combat tasks are being assumed by the individual service branches, while the general direction of operations remains the responsibility of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch of the agency is the implementation of the uncrewed systems development strategy adopted in June. The new unit consists of approximately 100 personnel (compared to around 280 in the previous command) and has a more specialised character – focusing on developing concepts of use, testing, procurement support, certification, and cooperation with the civilian sector. More than half of the staff are senior officers. It is headed by an officer with the rank of Major General – the position is currently held temporarily by the former commander of the Drone Operations Command, Kim Deuk-bong.

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The Ministry emphasises that the goal is to make drones a commonplace combat tool – a kind of „second personal weapon” for the soldier – and to accelerate the integration of civilian technologies into the military. Deputy Minister Lee Du-hee noted that it is not enough to acquire new technologies – they must be rapidly transformed into real combat capabilities.

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„We take the development of North Korea’s drone capabilities very seriously,” a ministry representative stated. „However, assessing potential requires going beyond the performance of the machines themselves. It is crucial to consider the entire system of detection, identification, tracking, and countermeasures.”

Procurement plans and production location