WIADOMOŚCI Taiwan warns: China is preparing a theatre of operations in the Pacific Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Photo. Unsplash China is using maritime militia units, the coast guard, and research vessels to expand activities described by Taiwan as battlefield preparation in the Western Pacific. The Taiwan Coast Guard has confirmed the coordination of these units near the island’s eastern coast. According to authorities in Taipei, Beijing’s operations are increasing pressure not only on Taiwan but also on Japan and the Philippines.







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The Taiwan Coast Guard informed Reuters of an intensification in Chinese maritime operations conducted in the so-called „grey zone”—that is, below the threshold of open armed conflict. Beijing is reportedly using formally civilian units that cooperate with coast guard vessels and research ships.

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The latest findings concern an incident on 16 August. At that time, a fishing boat suspected of belonging to the Chinese maritime militia, the Minfudingyu 07902, was operating near the eastern coast of Taiwan alongside a Chinese coast guard unit and a research vessel. It approached to within approximately 2.7 nautical miles (5 km) of the boundary of Taiwan’s restricted waters.

Taiwanese services dispatched their own patrol unit to the area, which forced the suspected boat to move away. The vessel was subsequently placed on a list of units under special surveillance.

According to Taipei, Chinese actions of this kind have intensified since June, particularly in areas where the maritime claims and interests of Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines overlap. The Taiwan Coast Guard assesses that coordinated operations are increasing the burden on the services responsible for monitoring maritime areas and responding to incidents.

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Taiwan’s eastern coasts are of particular importance, as they are home to vital communication and supply routes. The island’s authorities fear that the presence of Chinese civilian and paramilitary units may serve to conduct reconnaissance of areas critical in the event of a future armed conflict.