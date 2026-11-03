WIADOMOŚCI Trump is betting on armaments to win the midterm elections Michał Górski Photo. Daniel Torok / White House The defence industry instead of the war in Iran – this is the communication strategy for the coming days reportedly adopted by the Department of War led by Pete Hegseth, according to Politico.







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The conflict with Iran, which has been dragging on since late February, is taking a painful toll on the US administration’s approval ratings. President Donald Trump’s ratings are at record lows, and many Republican candidates for Congress are anxious about the outcome of the midterm elections. Recently published data shows that the US-Iranian conflict has already cost the United States at least $47 billion and has contributed to a significant depletion of American ammunition stockpiles.

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Impact on Americans

The commitment of vast forces and resources to the Middle East has primarily hit ordinary citizens. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to drastic fuel price increases, which have been severe for drivers in the United States.

In this situation, the White House and the Pentagon have decided to shift public attention elsewhere. Most Republicans running for Congressional seats in the upcoming midterm elections are also avoiding the topic of the war in Iran today. Therefore, Washington’s narrative is based on highlighting the economic benefits resulting from the rapid expansion of the domestic defence sector.

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As Politico notes, in recent days the Pentagon chief has been intensively visiting swing states, including Ohio and Wisconsin, focusing his speeches on the revival of the local defence industry. Vice President JD Vance spoke in a similar tone in Maine, and Donald Trump himself, during a recent visit to Baltimore, announced the creation of a new shipyard producing parts for Virginia-class submarines.

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Will the "Arsenal of Freedom" Help?

These actions are part of a broader initiative that Hegseth has been promoting for months under the slogan “Arsenal of Freedom”. An example of the implementation of this plan is the announced $10 billion investment in arms plants in Pennsylvania. “President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are launching the Arsenal of Freedom to restore the strength of industrial arms production, increase the pace of manufacturing, and accelerate the delivery of weapons,” a White House spokeswoman said recently.