- WIADOMOŚCI
Another US aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike group, has arrived in the Middle East. This means that three American carrier strike groups are operating in the region simultaneously – the Roosevelt has joined the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington.
CENTCOM’s area of responsibility encompasses the Middle East, Central and Southwest Asia, and parts of North Africa. The Pentagon and CENTCOM have not issued official confirmation of the arrival, and the information originates from unofficial American sources. The Roosevelt strike group left Singapore around 9 November after a brief stopover and passed through the Strait of Malacca towards the Indian Ocean.
The reinforcement of US forces in the region occurs against the backdrop of the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran and shortly after Iran attacked targets in Bahrain.
However, President Donald Trump and his officials have emphasised in recent days that they do not intend to resume large-scale hostilities against Iran for the time being. Trump described the war as “effectively over” militarily and pointed to the maintenance of economic pressure and the status quo, while simultaneously stressing that US forces remain “on full alert” if necessary. He also stated that he does not necessarily need an agreement with Tehran to continue the current policy.