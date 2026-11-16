WIADOMOŚCI Another US aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East Wojciech Kozioł USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier

Photo. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers / US Navy The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike group, has arrived in the Middle East. This means that three American carrier strike groups are operating in the region simultaneously – the Roosevelt has joined the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington.







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CENTCOM’s area of responsibility encompasses the Middle East, Central and Southwest Asia, and parts of North Africa. The Pentagon and CENTCOM have not issued official confirmation of the arrival, and the information originates from unofficial American sources. The Roosevelt strike group left Singapore around 9 November after a brief stopover and passed through the Strait of Malacca towards the Indian Ocean.

The reinforcement of US forces in the region occurs against the backdrop of the failure of negotiations between the US and Iran and shortly after Iran attacked targets in Bahrain.