WIADOMOŚCI Putin-Erdoğan meeting. Discussions on the economy and Ukraine take place in the background Wojciech Kozioł Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Both politicians focused primarily on economic matters, and Putin described Turkyie as a „privileged partner” of Moscow. During the event, Putin also addressed the issue of the war in Ukraine.







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The leaders discussed, among other things, a new power plant unit in Turkiye, which is being constructed by Rosatom. Erdoğan confirmed that the project is nearing completion and announced talks regarding further units. Putin also stated that 6.9 million Russians visited Turkey in 2025. Although the talks did not officially cover political and security issues, other signals emerged from the Russian side following the meeting itself.

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Yuri Ushakov stated that the main topic was the situation in the Black Sea. Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Turkish offer to organise talks on Ukraine in Turkiye was also discussed. „The Turkish side continues to propose this at various levels,” he stated.

After the summit, Putin told journalists that Russian troops are „accelerating the offensive”. In August – according to him – they occupied 270 km² in the Donbas and 15 settlements, and are approaching Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkivka. He also announced preparations for „mass strikes” against the Ukrainian energy sector. He described rumours of a new mobilisation in Russia as „complete nonsense”. Putin also spoke about the role of the UN and the need to increase the representation of the Global South and East in the Security Council.