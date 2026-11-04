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KOMENTARZ „That is my personal opinion.” Lukashenko predicts the end date of the war Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) On Tuesday, 3 November, during the 4th Minsk International Conference, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, expressed his opinion on the approaching end of the war. He stated that the war in Ukraine would end in the coming months. He also suggested that Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Prize.







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Lukashenko claims the end of the war is near

During the 4th Minsk International Conference (03.11), the Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, expressed the opinion that the war in Ukraine will end within the next few months. He assessed that both sides are already so weary of the war that it simply must happen. He noted, however, that he was not referring to resources, but to psychological endurance.

“The war in Ukraine will end in the coming months. That is my personal opinion. Everyone is exhausted; there are no more strengths or resources left; everyone is tired. This does not mean that resources are lacking somewhere. God knows, Russia has enough to suffice for the whole world. I am not talking about those kinds of resources. Resources are already lacking in people’s minds,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

A Nobel Prize for Donald Trump?

In words that were quite warm for him, the President of Belarus also referred to Donald Trump, suggesting that the President of the United States should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

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If only for the fact that Trump did not allow the Europeans to unleash a nuclear conflict, he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Let him have this prize. The man wants it – he should be given it. (…) Without even realising it himself, he is actually preventing Mother Europe from a third world war, which could end in a nuclear conflict,” the Belarusian president said.

It is worth recalling in this regard that in the Persian Gulf and surrounding areas, Donald Trump is also bravely deterring a nuclear conflict, the instigator of which was allegedly Iran, tirelessly attempting to wipe Israel off the map – which, incidentally, caught wind of the rumours of its destruction and immediately alerted Washington – hence the entire special “Operation Epic Fury”, because for a long time now, no one has been waging wars anymore.

See also Kremlin confirms meeting. Parties to meet next week

It should be added that as a result of Donald Trump’s significant vigour in the war with Iran and his uncompromising loyalty to Israel, in the period from 28 February to 8 April 2026 alone, there were over 1,700 civilian casualties, including more than 300 children.

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Will the war end soon?

At the moment, it is truly difficult to judge whether the war will end at the end of this year, at the beginning of the next, or if perhaps two years will pass and it will still be ongoing. Nevertheless, even Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed a growing desire to end the war, suggesting that Ukraine is ready even for territorial concessions if this act would contribute to concluding peace.