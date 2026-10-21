WIADOMOŚCI The EU's new strategy for the Arctic: Geopolitics and infrastructure Michał Górski Photo. GettyImages The European Commission has presented a new strategy for the Arctic. One of the document’s key objectives is the protection of Western critical infrastructure.







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On Tuesday, at the European Parliament’s seat in Strasbourg, the European Commission presented its strategy for the Arctic. The new document is intended as a response by EU structures to the region’s growing geopolitical significance. According to the Commission, the changes occurring in the Arctic (including melting glaciers opening new shipping routes and revealing further sources of natural resources) are intensifying strategic competition and military activity in the region.

The strategy’s objectives include improving the security of critical infrastructure located in the region. From now on, the European Union is to strengthen cooperation with Arctic NATO members; this is intended not only to cover an increased scope of protection for undersea infrastructure but may also influence the expansion of European icebreaker capabilities.

Furthermore, the Commission intends to establish a maritime security centre ultimately responsible for streamlining information exchange as well as monitoring activity in Arctic waters. An Arctic cable protection centre is also to be established.

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