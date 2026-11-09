WIADOMOŚCI US gathers strength for next round Maciej Szopa Photo. Staff Sgt. Jacob N. Bailey / U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons Israeli media report that 10 American transport aircraft have landed in the country in recent days. Washington’s military build-up in the Middle East is ongoing, and the decision to launch an attack and begin another war with Iran appears to hang in the balance.







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The US President has been briefed by American commanders: the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, and the Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper. American and Israeli media report that a „short but intensive operation” against Iran is being considered. It is expected to commence immediately after the mid-term Congressional elections in the United States, therefore after 3 November.

Ten transport aircraft landed in Israel in the past week alone; these flights were conducted officially with transponders switched on. The highest number of flights was recorded between El Paso base in Texas and the Israeli bases in Nevatim and Ovda. Flights from the United States were also recorded to bases in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

It is unknown what is being transported to the Middle East; however, there is speculation that it involves missile munitions for air defence systems. This is intended to protect American bases in the region. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal also reported that an additional Patriot anti-missile system battery is to be transferred from Texas.

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American forces ready for potential operation against Iran

Offensive assets for a potential operation against Iran are already in place. These include two American aircraft carriers, the USS George Bush and USS George Washington, with their respective strike groups; they will soon be joined by a third carrier group – the USS Theodore Roosevelt, currently en route from the USA – as well as the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer.