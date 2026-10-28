WIADOMOŚCI What will safety depend on? Stubb paints a worrying picture of Europe’s future Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Stenbocki maja / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) On Monday, 26 October, Alexander Stubb spoke during the inauguration of the academic year at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. He assessed that Europe is in an „era of darkness” and stated that the fate of global security is tied to the decisions of the US and China.







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Finnish President on the "era of darkness"

On Monday, 26 October, the Finnish President, Alexander Stubb, inaugurated the academic year at the College of Europe with a speech. He told those gathered that when he began his studies at the same institution in the nineties, he did so during an „era of light” – whereas now, in his assessment, an „era of darkness” has arrived.

„We once could have said that the three greatest threats to humanity – disease, famine, and war – had been defeated. Now that is no longer true. Light has given way to darkness,” said the Finnish President.

Security will depend on this

According to the Finnish President, the security of the entire world will depend on the type of relations that form between its two main powers – the United States and China.

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