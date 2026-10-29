WIADOMOŚCI Hegseth fires senior general. Pentagon’s chief strategist departs AM Artur Marciniak Photo. defense.gov US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has dismissed another high-ranking general from the Pentagon during his nearly two-year tenure, the Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous source. The decision comes at a time when Washington is considering resuming strikes on Iran.







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In a Wednesday article, AP stated that Lt Gen (Lieutenant General) Brett Sylvia lost his position as Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He is one of nearly 20 generals, admirals, and other high-ranking military officers who have been forced into retirement, dismissed, or left the Pentagon for other reasons during Hegseth’s tenure. AP noted that none of these personnel changes have been publicly explained by the department.

A defence official told the agency that no reason was given for Sylvia’s dismissal and no successor has been named. The dismissal occurred at a moment when US President Donald Trump has once again begun threatening to resume strikes against Iran, against which the United States launched a war eight months earlier.

In September, Hegseth announced that he had ordered overall personnel cuts among senior Pentagon officials to be doubled to 20 per cent by 1 January 2027. Currently, approximately 800 admirals and generals work in the department.

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Last week, Trump told journalists in the US that his country had “crushed” Iran and that it could “go a step further”. In other remarks, the President promised to “finish the job” with Iran.