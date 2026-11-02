WIADOMOŚCI FBI, Europol, and Reaper drones in action. Colombia is stepping up the fight at the border with Venezuela Julia Zalewska-Biziuk Photo. TECH SGT JERRY MORRISON - defenseimagery.mil, domena publiczna, commons.wikimedia.org Colombia is strengthening international cooperation to combat organised crime on the border with Venezuela. The FBI, Europol, DEA, and Interpol, among others, will be involved in operations against paramilitary groups and drug traffickers. Authorities also announce the use of modern military equipment to combat armed organisations.







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On Saturday, the Colombian government concluded cooperation agreements with the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Europol to bolster actions against organised crime on the border with Venezuela. The cooperation is set to include the use of intelligence, operational resources, and training for Colombian security services.

As reported by the Colombian newspaper “El Heraldo”, international support aims to restore public order at border crossings with Venezuela. Actions will focus primarily on three border departments: La Guajira, Arauca, and Norte de Santander. It is in these areas that Colombian services regularly face attacks from paramilitary groups and the activities of drug traffickers.

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According to NTN24, Colombia has also established strategic cooperation with the DEA, Interpol, and Ameripol, which is intended to help curb the activities of criminal organisations that use illegal routes for drug smuggling between Colombia and Venezuela. Speaking to NTN24, Colombian Colonel Bedoya Ramírez assessed that cooperation with foreign partners will allow for the transfer of knowledge, as well as technical preparation and training for the Colombian security services.

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ELN and FARC guerrillas among main targets

According to Colombian military officials, quoted by the weekly magazine “Semana”, the primary leaders of the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) and rebels originating from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) are hiding in Venezuelan territory.

The security situation in the region remains tense. In the Norte de Santander department, over 40 attacks using improvised drones and five bombings have been recorded over the past week. In response, the Colombian Army has increased the use of air power to intensify operations against armed groups.

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Military intelligence has identified at least six high-ranking ELN and FARC commanders who have been designated as priority targets for operations. As reported by NTN24, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella has also reviewed the capabilities of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles and the Black Hawk helicopter. This equipment is intended to bolster actions against armed groups in regions including Cauca and Catatumbo.

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Combating crime is a priority for authorities

MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles have been deployed at the Tolemaida military base in central Colombia as part of the “Escudo de las Américas” (Shield of the Americas) strategy. These machines can operate at an altitude of approximately 20,000 metres and remain in the air continuously for 27-34 hours. The drones are equipped with advanced sensor systems that enable information gathering both by day and night. The devices can detect heat sources and maintain constant surveillance of designated targets.

Initially, the MQ-9 Reapers are to be used primarily for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence gathering in hard-to-reach areas where armed groups operate. However, the machines also possess the capability to carry out precision strikes.

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