WIADOMOŚCI „It wasn't a Russian provocation.” Polish minister on the drone at the beach in Karwia Michał Górski Photo. X / @MON_GOV_PL Fragments of an unidentified flying object were found on Tuesday on the beach in Karwia, Pomerania. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, addressed the matter, confirming the origin of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).







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On Wednesday, at the training ground near Tomaszów Mazowiecki (Nowy Glinnik), the Polish Armed Forces conducted the Blue Eye-26 exercise, the largest ever involving small FPV drones. The head of the Ministry of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, attended the drone pilot training at the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade.

„This shows the direction in which the development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland is heading. Yesterday, I instructed the Chief of the General Staff and the Operational Commander to conduct an urgent strategic review in three areas: drones and anti-drone systems, long-range precision (low-cost), and artificial intelligence. These are currently our most important tasks. Without neglecting traditional military equipment, we have been focusing on modern technologies for several months. Drones have changed the face of modern warfare, and it is impossible to conduct operations on the battlefield without them. They are an absolute necessity in the Polish Armed Forces,” said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

During a press conference following the exercise, the minister commented on the discovery of the UAV remains found yesterday on the beach in Karwia (Puck County). The head of the Ministry of National Defence confirmed that the found drone is a Polish machine. „A few weeks ago in Ustka, tests were conducted with Polish drones and anti-drone systems. This is a Polish drone that was destroyed by Polish anti-drone systems as part of those exercises. The research was conducted by the Air Force Institute of Technology (ITWL), and after a few weeks, the sea washed up the wreckage of this drone. This was not a Russian provocation,” the Minister of National Defence said.

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