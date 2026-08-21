WIADOMOŚCI East Front News #108: Massive NATO exercises Michał Górski Photo. Defence24 East Front News is a weekly newsletter summarizing the past week’s most important events concerning security and the situation in the Central and Eastern Europe region. It includes original opinions and comments, along with key news items significant from a Polish perspective. If you would like to receive this newsletter, please sign up by clicking HERE .







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Large NATO air drills in Polish airspace

Since this morning, increased military aviation activity has been observed over Poland. These actions are planned exercises under the auspices of NATO.

NATO aviation activity is concentrated in the north-eastern region of Poland; however, intensive flight operations are also being observed in other areas of the country – including central and eastern parts. NATO aircraft, including those from the US, are operating over Poland. These consist of both combat aircraft – F-35s – and support assets – E-3 Sentry AWACS and aerial refuelling tankers.

Author: Mariusz Marszałkowski

See also Large NATO air drills in Polish airspace

Romanian F-16 destroyed a naval drone

Romanian Minister of Defence Radu Miruta has announced the destruction of a maritime drone near a natural gas extraction platform in the Black Sea. The shoot-down was carried out by a Romanian F-16, approximately 80 km east of the port of Constanța.

„The drone was laden with explosives and did not originate from Ukraine,” Miruta wrote on Facebook. The device was detected on the morning of 20 August, while drifting at a distance of several hundred metres from installations used for natural gas extraction. The decision was made to destroy the craft „in order to protect the health and lives of several hundred employees in the area and to safeguard critical infrastructure.” The unmanned vehicle was destroyed by the F-16 using its onboard cannon.

Author: Patryk Jagnieża

See also Romanian F-16 destroyed a naval drone

F-35, Apache and allied tankers over Warsaw. Air parade of the Polish Army

Polish F-35A Hussar, AH-64D Apache helicopters, F-16, FA-50, and M-346 aircraft, as well as a French A330 MRTT tanker and Spanish and German A400Ms – this was the aerial component of the parade held on the occasion of Polish Armed Forces Day. Over Warsaw, machines from the Polish military aviation and the air forces of allied nations were presented.

The aerial part of the parade was opened by a formation of three AW149 multi-role helicopters from the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade in Tomaszów Mazowiecki. The machines are manufactured at the PZL-Świdnik plants, and the Polish Armed Forces have ordered a total of 32 units.

Author: Damian Ratka

Russia is testing a new submarine

The Russian Navy has commenced sea trials of the submarine Khabarovsk, capable of carrying Poseidon nuclear torpedoes. This will be the second vessel to possess such capabilities.

According to reports by the Ukrainian portal Defence Express, the Khabarovsk has left the port of Severodvinsk in northern Russia and was directed to the White Sea. This marks the first time at sea for the vessel, which has been under construction since 2014. Its launch took place in November last year.

Author: Patryk Jagnieża

See also Russia is testing a new submarine

Bulgaria seeks used jets amid F-16 delivery delays

The delivery of F-16 Block 70 aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force will be delayed. Consequently, the government in Sofia is forced to seek alternative solutions.

Bulgarian Minister of Defence Dimityr Żelazkow Stojanow has held talks with Lockheed Martin representatives regarding the acquisition of F-16 aircraft. It appears that due to several factors, the aircraft will only be able to join the Bulgarian Air Force in a few years.

Author: Michał Górski

See also Bulgaria seeks used jets amid F-16 delivery delays