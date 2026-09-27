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ANALIZA The strategic consequences of the new US space control weapon Kacper Kremiec Photo. Boeing What does Washington’s confirmation that it possesses an anti-satellite weapon in orbit mean for the future of the space domain and the great-power competition unfolding above our heads?







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While most of the media buzz focuses on what was deployed, where, and when, these questions are of secondary importance compared with the more fundamental fact that the United States has confirmed possessing such capabilities in orbit. Hence, the strategic implications of this decision deserve far greater attention, and it is these that the rest of this article explores.

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A clear message to Beijing and Moscow

To briefly recap, on 14 September, US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink announced for the first time at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland that the United States possesses anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons deployed in Earth orbit. The Secretary did not disclose further details, however, above all to avoid making it even easier for American adversaries.

Those, namely Beijing and Moscow, were the very targets of this strategic message. Both are intensively developing and deploying their own ASAT capabilities, including in orbit. By openly acknowledging that it possesses such weapons itself, the United States is sending a clear deterrent signal: it has what it takes to preserve its upper hand in space.

It was also strategically significant that Meink described these capabilities as “on-orbit space control weapons.” In recent years, the concept of space control has become central to the still-evolving operational doctrine of the US Space Force. It encompasses defensive and offensive actions intended to achieve and maintain the ultimate objective of space superiority, understood as freedom of action in, from, and to space orbit.

US strategic documents on space make clear that space superiority unlocks superiority in other domains, thereby enabling effective power projection. Possessing such systems in orbit then affects not only the strategic situation in the space domain, but also shapes the strategic calculus on land, at sea, and in the air, given their heavy dependence on space-based capabilities.

See also Poland plans to establish a space command

The end of strategic ambiguity and non-weaponisation

Meink’s statement also marks a clear departure from Washington’s long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity over its possession of ASAT weapons. The United States now stands at the opposite end of the spectrum from China and Russia, both of which still officially deny possessing such capabilities, and that is despite today’s factually undeniable evidence to the contrary.

Even more, both actively call for banning such weapons, and we may well expect them to intensify this rhetoric following the US announcement. By portraying themselves as advocates of de-escalation and the peaceful use of outer space, they may seek to win over countries across the Global South as part of the broader, never-ending contest over who gets to claim the moral high ground.

Yet for Washington, this is not just an end to strategic ambiguity. In a broader sense, it pivots away from opposing the weaponisation of orbit and keeping anti-satellite weapons effectively “on the ground.” Since the Cold War, major space powers, including the United States, have developed direct-ascent ASAT missiles launched from land, ships, and aircraft, while an implicit understanding persisted between them that such systems would not be stationed in orbit. It is this consensus that has now officially collapsed, even if it had begun to crumble in practice much earlier.

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With this step, the United States adds its own contribution to further normalising the ongoing weaponisation of outer space. Until now, this process has been driven mainly by the actions of Russia, China, and, to a lesser extent, India. But when the country with the largest orbital footprint, still the world’s leading space power, and until recently one of the main stabilisers of the international system, including the orbital regime, moves in this direction, it will by definition accelerate the trend.

It should be kept in mind, however, that this norm of non-weaponisation was implicit, uncodified, and never fully observed. The Outer Space Treaty bans only the placement of weapons of mass destruction in orbit, while remaining silent on conventional weapons. This was, of course, a deliberate choice by the United States and the Soviet Union, which sought to preserve a degree of strategic flexibility. Yet, as we know today, even the formal prohibition on nuclear weapons in orbit is being challenged by revelations concerning Russia’s work on a nuclear ASAT capability.

See also A secret Chinese-Russian plan to destroy Starlink

A green light for Europe, but will it follow?

It would not be unreasonable to assume that the US decision will only encourage other countries to follow suit or double down on their existing efforts. Western allies will gain a normative justification, as the taboo has now been broken, while US adversaries will have yet another reason to intensify their space rearmament. The question is whether Europe will act accordingly.

It may well do so, and would have strong strategic reasons to, given Europe’s current vulnerability in space, which is, to put it mildly, asking for trouble. Europe operates highly advanced collective and national space systems, yet lacks protection matching them in scale and sophistication. The number of such critical systems, and our dependence on them, will only increase, both at the European level, with programmes such as IRIS², and across the plethora of other national initiatives.

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The awareness is already there, as illustrated by the EU’s flagship “Space Shield” initiative and growing support for adopting active-defence approaches, a euphemism for neutralising threats rather than merely strengthening passive resilience. Reports from across the Atlantic may therefore give Europeans greater confidence to intensify their own efforts, especially because space is seen as yet another critical dimension of European dependence on Washington.

Paradoxically, such a course of action might not be met with American enthusiasm, despite Washington’s repeated calls for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defence. This would be especially true if it entailed full European independence in space security and the procurement of its own counterspace capabilities, as Washington has already shown similar reservations in other defence domains. Greater European autonomy would further reduce US leverage over the continent, which Washington needs for influencing European decisions and managing potential escalation with Russia.

The paradoxes of escalation, armament, and stabilisation in outer space

How will these processes affect the crucial question of stability in the space domain and the great-power rivalry unfolding both within and beyond it? At first sight, the picture that emerges is certainly not an encouraging one: the erosion of the remaining space norms, an accelerating arms race, increasingly congested orbits, and a growing number of both state and private actors.

What makes this destabilising thesis particularly compelling is what we may call the paradox of escalation in outer space, which makes conflict there easier to initiate, but potentially far more difficult to contain. The very nature of the space domain often complicates effective attribution of an attacker, while largely eliminating the immediate risk of civilian casualties. This creates room for provocative and offensive hybrid operations, already visible in Russian and Chinese rendezvous and proximity operations around Western satellites, as well as in tests of direct-ascent ASAT weapons.

At the same time, the consequences of such actions can quickly spiral out of control, trigger overreactions, and lead to unintended escalation. Recent conflicts have shown political and military leaders that wars may begin with actions in space, as illustrated by the Russian cyberattack against Viasat shortly before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The fundamental role of space systems in ballistic-missile early warning, combined with the potentially cascading consequences of the Kessler Syndrome, adds further layers of risk. Future conflicts may therefore not only begin in outer space, but may also partly originate from escalation dynamics that first emerge there.

That being said, such risks are undeniably greater when one side possesses significantly more counterspace capabilities, while the other is critically dependent on space systems. This has long described the strategic asymmetry between the United States and Europe on the one hand, and Russia and China on the other, a vulnerability that American experts have been warning about for years.

The vision of a “Space Pearl Harbor” has haunted American strategists since the beginning of the century. It envisions a scenario in which US joint forces are paralysed by a deadly strike against insufficiently protected critical space systems. Today, this scenario should resonate particularly strongly in Europe, given the vulnerabilities of European space systems outlined above.

This strategic imbalance in space power has driven the unprecedented expansion of the US Space Force in recent years, whether in terms of capabilities, budget, personnel, or doctrine, and this buildup is set to continue. Counterintuitively, in today’s uncertain environment, it may play a stabilising role by bringing greater strategic parity and strengthening deterrence in the space domain. In the same way, better securing European orbital assets would provide the best long-term deterrent against Russia in space.

This is because beginning to arm at a moment when the opponent has already been doing so for some time may ultimately be more stabilising for the system than allowing the gap to widen to a dangerous level and thereby making the use of such capabilities even more tempting. Investing in ASAT and other counterspace weapons in the current situation could therefore strengthen mutual deterrence. Seen from this perspective, the US declaration may prove more positive for the long-term future of the domain than it appears today, even if it will undoubtedly fuel the space arms race in the short and medium term.

Finally, achieving a greater material and perceived balance of power, or even parity, in space would provide a much more realistic point of departure for negotiations on limiting certain categories of weapons, as Cold War experience in both the nuclear and conventional domains suggests. The United States appears willing to work toward restoring that balance, and Europe should follow suit. Only then could more meaningful de-escalatory and arms-control efforts become realistic over the coming decades.