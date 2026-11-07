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KOMENTARZ Drones, AI and troops in New Delhi: How India tests its security apparatus on protests Maciej Kolasa Lotus Temple in New Delhi, India

Photo. A.Savin The recent wave of youth-led protests in New Delhi, sparked by the controversial revision of electoral rolls and deep-seated frustration over graduate unemployment, has become a live testing ground for India’s modernized internal security apparatus. Beyond the political dispute, the crackdown reveals how the world’s largest democracy is merging traditional military force with AI-driven surveillance to neutralize domestic unrest before it reaches critical mass.







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Multi-layered force deployment

To prevent a repeat of the chaotic scenes seen during past agrarian protests or the Gen Z-led upheaval in neighboring Bangladesh, Indian authorities established a multi-tiered security cordon around strategic nodes like Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police were rapidly reinforced by thousands of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including its specialized Rapid Action Force (RAF), alongside regular army units placed on standby. This physical presence relies on containment tactics: modular barricades, acoustic crowd-control devices, and strict enforcement of assembly bans to fragment large gatherings into smaller, manageable pockets.

The algorithmic cordon: UAVs and facial recognition

What sets the current operation apart is the integration of digital reconnaissance with kinetic policing. Security forces have deployed fleets of tactical quadcopters and fixed-wing UAVs over the capital to provide real-time situational awareness and track crowd vectors. Feeds from these drones, combined with body-worn cameras and New Delhi’s dense CCTV network, are routed directly into Automated Facial Recognition Systems (AFRS). This architecture allows commanders to identify organizers in real time, leading to the swift, preemptive detention of protest leaders, such as activist Abhijeet Dipke and figures from the „Cockroach Party” movement, often before demonstrations can fully materialize.

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